Horror for Ned in Neighbours as Scarlett returns to get revenge

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) has found an interesting way to raise cash in recent weeks in Neighbours, baring all, in some bizarre positions, for an only-fans like website called Fandangle. As the requests have been getting stranger, and as more of him is being revealed, he had hoped this was just a means to an end and he could stop once he had enough money.

Advertisement

Following a video request that he went through with, he had all the money he needed and decided to stop selling his body – only this week, the mysterious superfan makes it clear that they are not ready to say goodbye to Ned just yet.

What Ned doesn’t know is that he is about to come face-to-face with the fan. At a romantic getaway with Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer), he is disturbed to receive a message asking to meet- the fan knows exactly where he is. He sneaks off to see who it is and is horrified to learn that is Scarlett Brady (Christie Whelan Browne) – his stalker who gave him a Halloween to remember last year when she stabbed him and left him for dead.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While Scarlett claims that she no longer has feelings for Ned and is instead engaged to another, rich, man, Ned is visibly shaken and she then reveals that she wants him to do a portrait of her. If Ned does not go through with her request, all his nude pictures and videos will be shared online and Yashvi – who does not know how far things have gone – will learn everything.

Confiding in Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) about the latest disturbing turn of events, he realises that he has no choice to but to comply with her demands. But in doing so, it awakens the long-buried PTSD that Ned had been feeling after the attack and he begins to crumble, having nightmares that Scarlett has attacked him all over again.

But with Scarlett blaming Ned for her life going wrong, will she stick to her side of the deal, or is she simply out to torment him before ensuring that his life is ruined just like hers was?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.