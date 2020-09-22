6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Mackenzie collapses in siege and Chloe’s baby in danger

A dramatic school siege, lives hanging in the balance and a marriage on the edge.

Get ready for another unmissable week in Ramsay Street as the locals face some truly game-changing twists and turns in the aftermath of the hostage situation unfolding at Erinsborough High, and a surprise return that throws one family into chaos.

Here are all your big Neighbours spoilers for 28th September – 2nd October 2020.

School siege ends with Mackenzie collapsing

Anyone who said being at school were the best days of your life clearly didn’t go to Erinsborough High. From a recent spate of drug dealing to a full-on siege exposing a police corruption ring, the corridors of the local education establishment are a scary place to be.

We start the week rejoining the terrifying hostage situation at the school in which Mackenzie Stone (Georgia Hargreaves), Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) and Richie Amblin (Lachie Millar) fear for their lives as crooked cop Dax Braddock (Dean Kirkright) threatens to taser head teacher Susan Kennedy (Jackie Woodburne) if anyone attempts to get away. Mackenzie collapses and goes into cardiac arrest, but thankfully survives and decides to make some big life changes, while brave Yashvi desperately tries to save her friends. The siege is set to have major consequences for the Erinsborough residents…

Chloe’s baby drama

Pregnancy has hardly been plain sailing for Chloe Greyson (April Rose Pengilly) what with the worry her child may inherit Huntington’s disease, which could also mean the mum-to-be may not live to see her kid grow up. Sadly, there is more baby drama in store for Chloe and husband Pierce Greyson (Tim Robards), so get your hankies at the ready.

Unsure when Pierce suggests moving out of Ramsay Street (why on earth would anyone want to do that?) into a bigger place for their growing family, Chloe confides in close friend Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) something she has been keeping to herself about her fractured marriage. While out on a walk, Chloe is suddenly struck by terrible pains and calls Pierce in a panic. As the week goes on, we learn there is something very wrong with their unborn baby… Is tragedy about to strike the Greysons’ future?

Shane betrays Dipi

There are more rows brewing in the Rebecchi household when Shane Rebecchi (Nicholas Coghlan) returns unexpectedly, having discharged himself from rehab early. Wife Dipi Rebecchi (Sharon Johal) and little brother Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) don’t exactly give him the warmest welcome, not convinced he’s had enough time to kick his drugs habit and annoyed he’s gone back on his word to seek professional help until he’s cured.

Dipi realises Shane has to handle his recovery in his own way and reluctantly agrees he can stay at home, on the proviso he doesn’t put a foot wrong. Can she trust her troubled hubby after addiction turned him into a lying, angry mess of a man? As Roxy Willis (Zima Anderson) retreats from supporting her mate (can you blame her?), Shane tries to prove himself to his family and save his marriage. Is it too late?

Will Levi lose everything?

Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) and Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) are stunned when they find Levi Canning (Richie Morris) mid-seizure. He’s forced to admit to his relatives he never grew out of his childhood epilepsy, and has been secretly managing the condition for years.

The sense of relief it’s all out in the open doesn’t last long for Levi, as he faces his biggest fear that his career may be over once his bosses in the police force are aware of his epilepsy. Will he have to hand back his badge? Also, there’s no need for him and fake squeeze Bea Nilsson (Bonnie Anderson) to continue with their sham romance any more, which was only concocted as a smokescreen to put people off the scent about his health. Unless, of course, they want to make it official…

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Ned Willis (Ben Hall) is desperate to raise funds for his new exhibition and prove he can make a living from his creative endeavours, until a lucrative request from the dubious Fandangle website promises enough money to solve the struggling artist’s financial problems – and then some. The catch? It’s probably from some pervy weirdo after full frontal naked snaps of our Ned straddling a rocking horse in the buff (or something, use your imagination). Will he sell his soul and bare all online?

Unable to cope with his guilt, Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) comes clean to Toadie about what his new assistant Rose Walker (Lucy Durak) is up to at Rebecchi Law. A showdown ensues in which betrayed Toad sacks Rose, although Karl Kennedy (Alan Fletcher) wonders whether she’s telling the truth as she tries to explain her actions. Is there any way back for Toadie and Rose?

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.