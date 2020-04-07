Neighbours lines up new arrival for David and Aaron in big storyline

David (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) have been blossoming as a couple for years, and it seems we’re about to see them take the next step.

In the coming weeks, they will be involved with a new and exciting storyline surrounding child adoption and fostering.

Deborra-lee Furness will be returning to Ramsay Street to direct an episode and when the news was revealed, it came with the news her episode would be centred around the notion of displaced children.

Now, actor Takaya has confirmed it will be David and Aaron who are the pair who will get the chance to be parents.

Takaya and Matt posed for a picture on the former’s Instagram with young actor, Ezra Justin.

Takaya wrote: “Man, I feel so lucky! Over the last month Deborra-lee Furness was on set to direct @mattywilson @ezra.justin and I in a super important storyline about adoption and foster care. Deb really pushed us to draw every moment out of the script and establish this story with a solid foundation.

“On a lighter note it was also entertaining for us to watch Deb experience the speed at which we have to work on the Neighbours set, which is always a shock no matter how experienced or skilled you are. She certainly stepped up though, and I can’t wait to see the results and hear what you all think. @neighbours.

“Almost 40,000 children in Australia are in need of a permanent home usually due to abuse or neglect, in 2015 less than 1 per cent were adopted. Globally there are approx 18 million orphans who have lost both parents.”

Takaya linked to Adopt Change, an organisation that helps Australian citizens with any adoption queries they may have.

When she was revealed to be returning to direct, Deborra said: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with the team at Neighbours to direct these episodes and tell a story that is not often represented in mainstream media.

“To have an iconic television institution like Neighbours joining the conversation and reflecting the lives of so many Australian children is extremely powerful.

“Awareness is the essential first step in creating a positive shift in both culture and policy towards permanent solutions.”

We can’t wait to see Aaron and David take on a parenting role – they’re going to be brilliant!

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. For more information about what’s on, visit our handy TV guide.