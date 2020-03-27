Neighbours boss teases Elly’s exit – is she heading to jail for Finn’s murder?

The fallout from Finn Kelly’s death in Neighbours will send ripples around Ramsay Street over the coming months, and there will be particularly serious consequences for Elly Conway who may end up behind bars for the murder of her menacing ex.

Jodi Anasta, who has played the cursed teacher since 2016, is confirmed as leaving the soap soon and is currently under suspicion for the psychotic killer’s accidental death. Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the character’s ultimate fate, Neighbours‘ executive producer Jason Herbison warned Elly may get more than the ‘waving-from-the-back-of-a-cab’ treatment…

“In the ultimate tragic irony, Elly has ended up in the frame for Finn’s murder, despite the terrible things he did to her and her loved ones. She will have a fight on her hands to prove her innocence and keep custody of her daughter Aster.

“Jodi Anasta is leaving the show and we are entering a final, intense chapter for Elly. It remains to be seen if there can be any happiness around her departure.”

Fans have seen Elly face uncomfortable questions from cops Mark Brennan (another old flame) and Sky Mangel, back for an extended guest stint following her wedding to Lana Crawford during the soap’s 35th anniversary week.

Finn’s reign of terror reached a gripping climax on the island clamping resort when he killed Gary Canning and left a gang of Erinsborough locals – including Bea Nilssen and Harlow Robinson, who he threw down a mineshaft – to perish by torching the place.

The creepy Mr Kelly returned to Ramsay Street with Elly’s baby girl and kidnapped arch-enemy Susan Kennedy. Elly tracked them down to a remote cottage and saved her auntie, just as Finn fell into the shallow grave he was digging for his nemesis and drowned.

Elly returned to bury her bonkers former boyfriend just as the police arrived, leaving her with some explaining to do…

Will Finn have the last laugh by causing Elly to be banged up for the rest of her life?

