Neighbours’ Prue Wallace harbours a big secret as Harlow investigates

Neighbours are about to see more turmoil brought to the Canning household.

Advertisement

Next week in Erinsborough, Prue Wallace (Denise Van Outen) struggles to make amends with her daughter, Harlow Robinson.

Harlow is going through some drama of her own as she still doesn’t know where her head’s at following her kiss with Hendrix.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

But her mind is distracted very quickly when she finds out Prue and Gary are engaged and will be getting married at the Lassiters Wedding Expo!

After much deliberation, she chooses to just let her mother get on with her own life, and works out nothing she can say will change anything anyway.

And just when it looks like they are getting their relationship back on track with a wedding planning day, Harlow makes a surprising discovery.

She spots an email from the Restoration order and the contents of it are set to cause shockwaves around the family… But what does it say?

At the same time, Gary and Kyle find themselves at odds as the youngster simply can’t support his father’s fast-tracked wedding.

Wanting to spend his week on Pierce’s island for Elly’s birthday instead, Kyle insists he won’t be at the ceremony.

Kyle is even more put-out when he discovers Gary has bought Prue a brand new car and the pair almost come to blows.

With the Canning family more torn than ever, will the wedding go ahead?

And what will Harlow do now she knows Prue’s biggest secret?

Elsewhere in the week, Harlow will speak to Finn Kelly about her family dilemma.

As we’ve theorised before, Finn could bring about Harlow’s untimely demise, as he has previous history with an unhealthy obsession with young girls.

Advertisement

Has she accidentally put herself in more danger?