Home and Away plan Christmas specials during festive break

Good news for Home and Away fans feeling lost without your daily dose of drama from the sun-kissed Australian soap now its off air for six weeks – Channel 5’s on-demand service My5 are showing a series of exclusive seasonal specials throughout the festive period going behind the scenes on the long-running drama and teasing what’s in store for 2020.

Home and Away: Christmas in Summer Bay is a series of six shows launching on Monday 25th November on My5, with a new episode following every week.

Ex-cast member Jason Smith, who played heart-throb Robbie Hunter between 2003-2006, returns to his old stomping ground to host some cosy interviews with his former colleagues in a Christmas setting, as each family group gathers to look back at their own memorable moments and discuss the future for their characters.

The first edition launches in the iconic Summer Bay House with legends including Ray Meagher (Alf Stewart), Lynne McGranger (Irene Roberts), Emily Symons (Marilyn Chambers) and Ada Nicdodemou (Leah Patterson).

Boasting exclusive interviews, clips, content, backstage tours and a fuzzy dollop of nostalgia it should keep viewers going through the long, dark annual six weeks where Home and Away goes off air in the UK to ensure it doesn’t catch up with Australian transmission pace.

A new episode drops each Monday from the 25th, with the final helping on Tuesday 31st December providing a sneak preview of twists and turns set to hit the screen when the soap returns on Monday 6th January 2020.

