Hollyoaks radicalisation storyline climax will be Kieron Richardson’s ‘temporary exit’

A clifftop showdown between Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and the far-right extremists who have spent the past year grooming him will bring Hollyoaks‘ radicalisation storyline to a climax on Friday 15th November.

Advertisement

A special hour-long episode will air on E4 with the soap promising “numerous exits” including the temporary departure of Mr Richardson.

After one of the fanatics Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn) set off an explosive device in September injuring Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and intending to decimate Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and Sinead Shelby’s engagement party, Ste has been looking for a way to both safely exit and expose the hate group as exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com

With the help of government counter-terrorism organisation, Prevent, and the support of his friends and family Ste makes his bid for freedom. In his way stands Jonny and the gang’s leader Stuart Sumner (Chris Simmons) who are ready to mete out the ultimate retribution.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ray Quinn, who has received abuse for his realistic portrayal of Jonny, says, “It felt like the pinnacle of the storyline. We were at the edge of a cliff and emotions were running quite high on the day, so there are a lot of natural tears during the scenes that we were filming.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.