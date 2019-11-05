Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Hollyoaks
  5. Hollyoaks radicalisation storyline climax will be Kieron Richardson’s ‘temporary exit’

Hollyoaks radicalisation storyline climax will be Kieron Richardson’s ‘temporary exit’

A one hour special will see Ste take down his far-right aggressors

Hollyoaks - far right storyline

A clifftop showdown between Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) and the far-right extremists who have spent the past year grooming him will bring Hollyoaks‘ radicalisation storyline to a climax on Friday 15th November.

Advertisement

A special hour-long episode will air on E4 with the soap promising “numerous exits” including the temporary departure of Mr Richardson.

After one of the fanatics Jonny Baxter (Ray Quinn) set off an explosive device in September injuring Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) and intending to decimate Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) and Sinead Shelby’s engagement party, Ste has been looking for a way to both safely exit and expose the hate group as exclusively revealed to RadioTimes.com

With the help of government counter-terrorism organisation, Prevent, and the support of his friends and family Ste makes his bid for freedom. In his way stands Jonny and the gang’s leader Stuart Sumner (Chris Simmons) who are ready to mete out the ultimate retribution.

Ray Quinn, who has received abuse for his realistic portrayal of Jonny, says, “It felt like the pinnacle of the storyline. We were at the edge of a cliff and emotions were running quite high on the day, so there are a lot of natural tears during the scenes that we were filming.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

hollyoaks who shot mercedes mcqueen
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

hollyoaks who shot mercedes group shot

Who Shot Mercedes? 7 Hollyoaks suspects on their motives for murder

hollyoaks tom

‘I want Tom to have 8 kids, all named after dead relatives!’ Ellis Hollins on his Hollyoaks past – and future

hollyoaks maxine kinsella damon kinsella

Hollyoaks’ Nikki Sanderson says Maxine’s lies hit a new low: “Why wouldn’t you wear a ball gown to your own funeral?!”

hollyoaks autumn trailer

Hollyoaks autumn 2019 trailer: first look at Tony’s dad, Ste’s arrest and stunt week