Hollyoaks confirms rapist Laurie Shelby WILL return

Hollyoaks villain Laurie Shelby (Kyle Pryor) has finally been brought to justice, and while his arrest for attempted rape provides closure for his victims the soap has confirmed this is not the last we’ve seen of the calculating character.

Advertisement

During a nailbiting showdown at the school prom on Monday 24th June (E4 showing) Sinead Shelby (Stephanie Davis) accidentally pushed her poisonous husband off a balcony to save her mum Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) from a sexual assault ordeal, while Laurie’s colleague Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) looked on.

Laurie survived the plunge but CCTV footage provided evidence needed for him to be charged for the attack on Diane, and he was apprehended by the authorities while recovering in hospital on Wednesday 26th June (E4 showing).

Sinead, Diane and Sienna hugged in relief upon learning Laurie was going to prison, but there is more to come from the cad. RadioTimes.com can reveal the sinister Mr Shelby will be back on screen at some point as the storyline continues – Pryor himself teased to us: “This isn’t the end for Laurie. He views being arrested for attempted rape as a terrible injustice. Despite his despair, and seemingly impossible predicament, he will find a way out of this situation!”

When will Laurie be back in Hollyoaks?

The aftermath of his arrest continues to play out on screen in upcoming episodes as the community reels from the head teacher of Hollyoaks High being exposed as a sexual predator who manipulated Sinead and painted her as a liar when she initially reported him for his sick crimes.

Recovering Sinead is growing closer to caring lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair), potentially jeopardising his engagement to Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), while Sienna has patched things up with co-worker and old nemesis Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) who has apologised for not believing her when she accused Laurie of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Full details of Laurie’s next appearance remain under wraps, so viewers will have to watch and wait to see how and when he returns – and what the impact will be…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.