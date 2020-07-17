Emmerdale confirms Moira Dingle’s fate after emergency surgery

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is expected to make a full recovery following the dramatic hit and run that almost killed her, doctors have told her relieved family.

The Emmerdale favourite has been fighting for her life since Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) mowed her down and fled the scene. With serious internal injuries including a torn liver, Moira was put into an induced coma and taken in for life-saving surgery.

Estranged husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and son Matty Barton (Ash Palmasciano) maintained a bedside vigil but the news finally came on Friday 17th July that the operation was successful and doctors were hopeful that Moira would recover.

Viewers have been worried for the character, as has Robb herself who admitted she would be “devastated” had her alter ego been killed off.

Emmerdale kept her fate a secret until Friday’s episode, which contained an emotional final scene when Cain expressed his relief at her recovery, and confessed he didn’t know what he would’ve done had she not pulled through.

Thinking she was asleep, Cain left the room only for Moira to open her eyes to reveal she had heard his every word – as a smile crept across her face Coira fans wondered if this was setting the scene for the popular couple to reunite and put Mrs Dingle’s infidelity with stepson Nate behind them at long last.

“The bond between them and their chemistry is so strong,” says Robb. “This situation might draw them closer, but what the outcome will be I don’t know.”

Cain is convinced corrupt cop DI Malone is responsible for the smash, as Jamie and deceitful wife Andrea Tate continue to cover up the crime. Will the fact Moira has survived quash his thirst for revenge?

