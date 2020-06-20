Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Marlon and Al’s feud reignited while Paddy makes plans

Although Emmerdale hit the pause button on current storylines, we’ve been loving the lockdown specials.

Each episode gives a unique look into the everyday lives of some of our favourites dales residents and will show what they have been getting up to whilst they only have each other for company.

We’re entering the third and final week of these specials now and here is who we will be spending time with this week, 22nd-26th June.

Chas and Paddy

With many of us eagerly awaiting the pubs reopening their doors, it is nice to see that reflected in the soap world too and it’s Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) who is the one to be struggling without being able to socialise down at The Woolpack. The strain of lockdown soon causes more problems for her and Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and it is soon clear that their relationship is becoming strained as a result – something Paddy remains oblivious to, at least at first. While Paddy is perfectly content to drink the cellar dry, while he navigates the work he still has to do, he fails to notice the effect that being trapped indoors is having on Chas. When the two stand on the doorstep to join the nation in the clap for our carers, Chas becomes emotional at the situation and it’s enough for Paddy to realise that he has work to do. He soon tells her that he has plans for them both but what are they, and will they be enough to repair their relationship?

Marlon, Ellis and Al

An old feud look sets to reignite this week as Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) finds his living conditions during the pandemic are not as ideal as he would have hoped. Forced out of his own home due to plumbing issues and separated from his family, for the time being, he ends up staying with Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) but is none too pleased when he learns that his former love rival Al (Michael Wildman) is also staying at the house. It does not take long for old tensions between Marlon and Al to flare up again and the differences between the two become clearer than ever before. But that is not the only drama in the house as the already strained father-son relationship between Al and Ellis is further tested. With Ellis feeling the need to know why Al was not a better father to him, this could be a conversation that causes sparks to fly. Will any of the three wind up getting along in lockdown or will the confinement simply make things worse?

After this week, Emmerdale returns to our screens with new episodes that pick up from where we left off before lockdown began and with so many stories up in the air, we cannot wait to see what is in store. Meanwhile, ITV have announced more special episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street that will explore the history of both soaps. These will air on top of new episodes, as opposed to EastEnders which has gone off the air for the foreseeable future- with Hollyoaks set to follow suit.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.