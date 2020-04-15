Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Who is Vinny’s dad? Reece Dinsdale on joining Emmerdale as Mandy’s mysterious ex

Who is Vinny’s dad? Reece Dinsdale on joining Emmerdale as Mandy’s mysterious ex

The ex-Corrie star has already worked on the soap as a director

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO until 00:01 Friday 7th February 2020 EMMERDALE DOUBLE TROUBLE IN THE DALES Following Emmerdale’s fourth consecutive win in the Best Serial Drama category at the National Television Awards, the show is pleased to announce Mark Womack and Reece Dinsdale will be joining the cast. Mark will play DI Malone a police officer with a dark history and Reece will take on the role of Paul a blast from Mandy Dingles (Lisa Riley) past who will certainly stir things up for her and Vinny (Bradley Johnson). Both characters will be on screen this spring. Mark is known for his roles in Liverpool 1 and Murphy’s Law and Reece Coronation Street and Home to Roost. Mark said ‘It’s always a lot of fun to play the bad guy and Malone definitely falls into that category. I'm looking forward to the audience seeing his twisted tale unfold on screen.’ Reece [PICTURED] said ‘I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Having recently directed a couple of episodes, and seen at close quarters the superb work the cast, crews and creatives produce, I can't wait to become part of the team once again... albeit in a different capacity. Time to get my acting boots back on! ' Producer Laura Shaw said ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have Reece Dinsdale and Mark Womack joining the Emmerdale family. Although playing very different characters, both come with huge stories that will see lives changed and big explosions in 2020. We're all very excited to see these two hugely talented and experienced actors grace our screens. Press Contacts: Sian Hunter 0113 222 7112 sian.hunter@itv.com Emily Ogden 0113 222 7110 emily.ogden@itv.com Janine Goodall 0113 222 7121 janine.goodall@itv.com Picture editor: David Crook 0161 952 6214 david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

The past catches up with Emmerdale‘s Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) when she comes face-to-face with old flame Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) on Wednesday 15th April, estranged father of her surrogate son Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) who walked out when the lad was a toddler.

Advertisement

Maternal Mandy raised Vin as her own when Paul did a runner and the peripatetic parent’s unexpected return is set to turn their lives upside down.

As details of Paul’s past slowly unravel, including the real reason behind his disappearing act, RadioTimes.com spoke to TV veteran Dinsdale, who also played Gail’s doomed fourth husband Joe McIntyre in Coronation Street, about his unusual route to joining the Emmerdale cast…

What can you tell us about Paul?
He left when Vinny was four years old. There is a reason why he abandoned him but we won’t know it straight away. You’ll have to wait a bit to find out! He knows where Mandy’s family lived so he’s tracked her down, wanting to see Vinny again and to make amends for leaving. His intention is to be a good dad and make up for lost time.

How does Mandy react to seeing him for the first time in 14 years?
They certainly don’t get off on the best footing. Straight away she lies Vinny left the village a while ago and tells him to go away as she does not want to see him again. It’s not the warmest welcome!

emmerdale mandy dingle paul

Does he have a hidden agenda?
So far he comes in very genuine, honest and decent. What you see is what you get. Paul is full of admiration for how Mandy’s brought up his son but my hunch would be he might have also come back for her. Whatever his reason for going away, it was nothing to do with Mandy, so I think he’s hoping she might take him back – but his primary reason is definitely Vinny.

Does Vinny remember his dad?
No, he was four years old and can’t remember anything about him. Mandy tells Paul that Vinny doesn’t live in the village but he soon finds out that’s a lie and sneakily tries to get to know his son. He gives himself a fake name and goes to work with Vinny and Aaron in the scrapyard. Mandy has warned him off but he’s a good man and means well, so he takes the softly, softly approach…

You’ve directed episodes of Emmerdale recently, how did you end up back in front of the camera?
On my last day working on the episodes I got a call to go upstairs and see the executive producer. I thought it was a bit late in the day to sack me! They said they were pleased with I’d done and made an offer for me to be in the show, which I wasn’t looking for at all. I thought it would be wonderful to get involved on that side and be an actor again. There were all these rumours about who would play Vinny’s dad – apparently Rick Astley was mentioned. I’m the poor man’s Rick Astley!

emmerdale vinny paul

Are you enjoying working with Lisa Riley?
She is absolutely fantastic and I can’t big her up enough! Lisa knows her stuff, she’s passionate, I’ve struck lucky. I’ve heard nothing but just the highest praise for Lisa with the directors and the cast I’d worked with behind the camera – Mark Charnock, Zoe Henry, the lot of them.

How does it compare to working on Corrie?
Gosh, that was a long time ago (2008-2010). They were lovely to me, but being here in ITV’s studios in Leeds is particularly special as me and John Thaw did a comedy series here called Home to Roost from 1985-1990 and the atmosphere is still incredible. This is a fantastic place to work, I have great memories of being with John as a young man and it’s just like coming home.

Is there anyone still working here from those days?
John Anderson directed my first episode as Paul, and he was a cameraman on Home to Roost all those years ago! And I’d worked with him on Corrie. A lot of directors do both soaps, including my good mate Ian Bevitt. It’s a nice community between the shows.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO until 00:01 Friday 7th February 2020 EMMERDALE DOUBLE TROUBLE IN THE DALES Following Emmerdale’s fourth consecutive win in the Best Serial Drama category at the National Television Awards, the show is pleased to announce Mark Womack and Reece Dinsdale will be joining the cast. Mark will play DI Malone a police officer with a dark history and Reece will take on the role of Paul a blast from Mandy Dingles (Lisa Riley) past who will certainly stir things up for her and Vinny (Bradley Johnson). Both characters will be on screen this spring. Mark is known for his roles in Liverpool 1 and Murphy’s Law and Reece Coronation Street and Home to Roost. Mark said ‘It’s always a lot of fun to play the bad guy and Malone definitely falls into that category. I'm looking forward to the audience seeing his twisted tale unfold on screen.’ Reece [PICTURED] said ‘I'm absolutely delighted to be joining the cast of Emmerdale. Having recently directed a couple of episodes, and seen at close quarters the superb work the cast, crews and creatives produce, I can't wait to become part of the team once again... albeit in a different capacity. Time to get my acting boots back on! ' Producer Laura Shaw said ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have Reece Dinsdale and Mark Womack joining the Emmerdale family. Although playing very different characters, both come with huge stories that will see lives changed and big explosions in 2020. We're all very excited to see these two hugely talented and experienced actors grace our screens. Press Contacts: Sian Hunter 0113 222 7112 sian.hunter@itv.com Emily Ogden 0113 222 7110 emily.ogden@itv.com Janine Goodall 0113 222 7121 janine.goodall@itv.com Picture editor: David Crook 0161 952 6214 david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

emmerdale vinny paul

Emmerdale’s Vinny in danger as his dad Paul creeps into his life unknowingly?

itvjh

Emmerdale’s Lydia goes missing as Mandy panics over her welfare

emmerdale mandy dingle paul

Emmerdale introduces Vinny’s long-lost dad and teases dramatic reason why he left

Vinny Mandy Emmerdale

Emmerdale’s Vinny confesses to the Dingles he’s not family as he finally reveals his identity