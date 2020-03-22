Accessibility Links

Coronation Street and Emmerdale halt filming amid coronavirus pandemic – read full statement

Now the big three soaps have halted production

Coronation Street Norris

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have halted filming new episodes, according to a statement from ITV.

The statement said: “ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March. 

“We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.
“However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming.

“We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.“

Coronation Street will now air one episode on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, whereas Emmerdale has cut back to five instalments a week from six.
