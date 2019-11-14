Emmerdale is not on tonight – find out when it’s back

Emmerdale fans are deprived of the usual double bill on Thursday 14th November when the soap is shunted from the schedules to make room for ITV’s live coverage of England’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Montenegro.

Advertisement

We’re off to Wembley Stadium at 7.00pm (the match kicks off at 7.45pm) so there’s no room for the soap’s regular 7.00pm and 8.00pm showings. Normal service resumes on Friday 14th November with the show in the usual 7.00pm slot.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

This means Emmerdale has aired only five instalments instead of six this week, having aired two episodes together on Tuesday, but it makes up the shortfall next week by showing seven editions – another double on Tuesday 19th November, and the regular split double bill on Thursday 21st November.

Wednesday’s cliffhanger was an emotional one for Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) who clashed with ex Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) over putting her son Moses in danger thanks to his dodgy dealings with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

The rift within the Dingle clan widens on Friday when Charity has a showdown with cousin Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), while elsewhere Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) attempts to play peacemaker with the Kings following recent accusations as her sly son Arthur continues to secretly torment little Archie…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.