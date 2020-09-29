6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Mick gets life-changing news and it’s Chantelle’s funeral

The massive new storyline promised for the Carters this autumn kicks off in EastEnders this week, as Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) is given some life-changing news. He’s going to have some explaining to do…

Killer Gray Atkins (Toby-Alexander Smith) is losing his grip as Chantelle’s funeral clashes with the murder trial of Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty), who he’s supposed to be defending. And Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is determined to do whatever it takes to get his long-lost son back.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 5th – 9th October 2020.

Is Mick really Frankie’s dad?

Why is Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) so obsessed with the Carters? Is she just a huge Danny Dyer fan? Does she have own his dodgy pre-EastEnders gangster films on DVD, alphabetised on a shelf?

Not exactly, though Mick is the member of the cockney clan she’s honing in on, and the reason she’s been hanging around and secretly taking all those pictures. Her near-kiss with Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) turns out to be a red herring, and when suspicious Michael confronts the barmaid about why her behaviour is bordering on the creepy she finally drops the bombshell: Frankie reckons Mick is her father! Doof-doof…

Walford mourns at Chantelle’s funeral

The Square gathers to say goodbye to Chantelle as the day of her funeral arrives. Tiger mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) breaks down as the hearse passes through and leans on her family for support. The brilliant Stanley is famed for her comic chops when her alter ego is in amusing gobby mode (raucous laugh, fag hanging out, one bra strap down), but she also completely nails it in Karen’s more emotional scenes – seeing her bury her eldest child is sure to be heartbreaking.

The funeral pushes Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) to confess to Karen he still loves her, but she’s moved on with Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and tells her old flame it might be best for him to move out. And what of Chantelle’s grieving husband, and secret killer, Gray? He’s got a lot on his plate this week…

Whitney’s trial disaster

Gray struggles to juggle looking after his traumatised kids and hide the truth about his part in his tragic wife’s gruesome demise, and it doesn’t help Chantelle’s funeral is the same day he’s due in court for the trial that could save his career.

Whitney is in the dock for killing stalker Leo King in self defence, but can’t expect her bereaved brief to miss the funeral so insists she goes it alone – despite huge reservations. Proceedings get off to a disastrous start with an incident that threatens to jeopardise the case, but brave Whit eventually defends herself to the jury. Unfortunately the week ends with key witness Mick buckling under interrogation as he takes the stand – and collapses with a panic attack. Will Whitney goes to prison?

Phil uses Callum to get close to Raymond

The story of young Raymond, the long-lost son of Phil Mitchell and Denise Fox (Diane Parish), treads the familiar territory of soap’s ‘boomerang babies’: kids given away and forgotten about who turn up a few years later to throw a grenade into their parents’ lives. Had you forgotten Bex Fowler was adopted as a baby, then ended up back with biological mum Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) when her new family were conveniently killed off in a car crash?

A similar scenario plays out as Phil tries to get close to his orphaned son, asking Callum Highway (Tony Clay) to use his cop connections to dig some dirt on Raymond’s adopted parents to help his custody case. Visiting his boy at the hospital, Phil lies to the lad’s protective grandma Ellie Nixon (Mica Paris) about who he is in an attempt to get closer to him. Meanwhile, Callum’s boss Thompson puts pressure on him to nail Phil, and tells him he might have to wear a wire so he can capture something incriminating.

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) notices Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami) is spending a bit too much time playing online poker and warns him not to get sucked into a gambling addiction. Money troubles are on the whole households’ mind as landlady Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) puts the rent up. Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) worry they could be evicted, until Kush saves the day with a wad of cash – guess how he got that? It’s the start of a slippery slope.

The police come calling at the Panesars’ to discuss the robbery and attack that put Martin in hospital. Sinister Suki is relieved when the boys in blue admit they’ve got no leads on the incident, meaning son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jolata) is in the clear for his bungled attempt at being a gangster. But the menacing matriarch turns her attention to another of her offspring, Jags Panesar (Amar Adatia), when he finally reveals his (unlikely, let’s be honest) romance with vacuous It Girl Habiba Ahmed (Rukku Nahar). Consumed with rage at her disapproval of his choice of girlfriend, and anger at hiding it, Mama P carries out a truly shocking betrayal.

