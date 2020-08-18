EastEnders: Secrets From the Square doubles up next week

While EastEnders fans have been enjoying classic episodes of the long-running BBC soap every Tuesday since late June, next week will be slightly different.

Advertisement

Stacey Dooley’s Secrets From the Square, the behind-the-scenes series created to help fill the gap while the show is off the air, has been airing each Monday, but that will increase to a double helping next week with an extra episode going out on Tuesday.

First up on Monday 24th August, Shirley and Tina Carter are in the spotlight as Linda Henry and Luisa Bradshaw-White will be sitting in the hot seats to reflect on their time in Walford – and to tease what we can expect for their characters when EastEnders returns on Monday 7th September.

Both have a long history, full of memorable moments, from their time on the show, so expect many stories and some great behind the scenes tidbits from some of their antics on and off-screen. Dooley will continue her look around of iconic Albert Square sets too with the upstairs of The Queen Vic getting a visit this time.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Then on the following night, Tuesday 25th August, former Strictly winner Dooley will be joined a trio of Taylors: Jessica Plummer (Chantelle Atkins), Toby-Alexander Smith (Gray Atkins) and Lorraine Stanley (Karen Taylor).

The BBC recently confirmed EastEnders will return to our screens on September 7th after episodes completed pre-lockdown ran out in June, necessitating a transmission break. With numerous storylines left hanging over the forced hiatus, we will also discover how social distancing is affecting the residents of Walford.

Speaking about watching clips of her arrival, Plummer said: “I joined the square 18 months ago but when I was watching the old clips back it felt like a lifetime ago! When you look back on things you see it was a different lifetime but I also remember it so intricately like it was yesterday – it was nice to take a trip down memory lane.”

As for the set tour for this episode, it’s No.1 Albert Square that Stacey will be getting an exclusive look around. Formerly a set of flats, the home has housed any characters over the years, including EastEnders legend Ethel Skinner.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders and Secrets From the Square pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.