Abi uncovers Ray’s shock plans for Coronation Street – but can she stop him?

We are used to lives being in danger in Weatherfield on a regular basis, but now it seems that it is Coronation Street itself that is on the chopping block – story-wise that is… the soap is doing just fine, don’t panic.

Advertisement

Viewers have known for a while now that Ray Crosby (Mark Frost) is planning on buying up the whole street and redeveloping it, with bulldozers set to arrive on the cobbles to tear everything, well, half the street, down soon.

But scenes next week see his scheme unveiled as Abi Franklin (Saly Carman) finds an invoice that leads to Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) calling a friend on the council and learning what he has planned, right after she and Tim have agreed to sell the house.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

However, Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney), who is working with Ray, finds out they may be compromised and tells Ray that his plans are close to being rumbled. Abi though decides to take action and she arranges a meeting at Victoria Gardens to rally up the residents into taking a stand for their beloved cobble-covered street.

Realising that they can derail his scheme if they can stop him getting his hands on the factory, all eyes turn to Gary Windass (Mikey North), but will they be able to get to him in time?

As for Debbie, when she learns that part of Abi’s plan involved getting the Rovers listed so it can’t be knocked down, she decides that it is time that she got her enemy out of the picture for good…

The storyline looks set to play a part in the big Coronation Street 60th birthday which would be quite fitting – what better way to mark 60 years than to have the residents of the cobbles banding together to save their street from destruction?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.