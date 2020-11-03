6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Leanne fights for Oliver in court and Todd causes trouble

This week’s Coronation Street is dominated by Oliver’s illness storyline, as Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) and Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) take the fight for their terminally-ill son to court where they plead to keep him alive. Will the judge rule in the battling parents’ favour, or is it time to let the lad go?

Advertisement

While Leanne and Steve’s devastation is at the heart of these unmissable episodes, there are also developments elsewhere with Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) and his rivalry with Paul Foreman (Peter Ash), and the start of a potential new romance for Adam Barlow (Sam Robertson).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 9th – 13th November 2020.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Leanne throws herself at Steve

Leanne and Steve attend the first day of the court hearing that will determine whether Oliver should stay on life support, and it’s an understandably emotional day. Having pushed partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) away for daring to suggest it’s time she let her dying son go, lonely Lee turns to Steve for support and makes a misguided, and very drunken, pass.

Sober Steve sensibly knocks Leanne back quicker than she knocked back the vino that weakened her defences, and the mortified mum apologises for throwing herself at him. Vulnerable and desperately in need of comfort, Leanne breaks down knowing she has a difficult week ahead.

Court case rules to switch off Oliver’s life support

The court case continues and Leanne gets the chance to have her say. Pleading with the judge to to keep her son alive in the hope a cure for his terminal condition, mitochondrial disease, may be found one day, she knows she can do no more and it’s up to the court to decide.

After the hearing, the family nervously awaits the outcome until, finally, the judge announces her decision – in her eyes, Oliver’s life support should be withdrawn as there is nothing more than can be done for the little lad…

Steve tells Leanne to let Oliver go

Steve and Leanne are devastated, and in a special hour-long episode devoted entirely to the emotional storyline on Friday 13th November, the parents try to process the court’s ruling.

Tiger mum Leanne refuses to accept the judge’s view and swiftly announces she’s launching an appeal, but heavy-hearted Steve admits if she goes ahead she’ll be going it alone – he can’t support her, and believes they can’t carry on like this and have to accept Oliver’s tragic fate.

Undoubtedly one of the most heartbreaking storylines Corrie has ever told, this will change Leanne forever and leave an indelible impact on some of the street’s most established families. The week ends with Leanne praying for a miracle – and you’ll be praying with her.

Todd clashes with Paul

The new Todd is a total treat and recast Pierce’s performance is subtle and playful. Gleefully indulging in low-level anarchy and general stirring just to keep himself amused, he’s a bit like Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) a few years ago when she transitioned from motiveless mega villain to sarcastic Greek chorus.

Eileen’s prodigal son does have a clear agenda, however – to steal Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank) back from Paul, whatever it takes (not much, probably). Todd pushes Paul’s buttons on an Underworld staff trip to Speed Daal, so Mr Foreman starts lining up the drinks. Paul necks so much booze to numb the hatred of his love rival, he ends up crashing home in the middle of Billy’s interview with the Bishop to become the next Archdeacon. Turns out offering the local Bishop a beer and telling dirty jokes is not a great first impression…

Elsewhere on Coronation Street

Lothario Adam sets his sights on pretty factory worker Alina Pop (Ruxandra Porojnicu), purely to make estranged wife Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) jealous. It works. Professionalism goes out the window as Sarah launches a stinging, and public, verbal attack on smug Adam for cracking onto her colleague, which doesn’t go down well when Carla Connor (Alison King) approaches with a client for a meeting at Underworld. Alina has a mind of her own, however, so will she succumb to Adam’s advances?

Sean Tully (Antony Cotton) and Michael Bailey (Ryan Russell) find themselves in comedy corner as they team up to launch a business venture selling a range of beauty products. George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) reluctantly agrees to be their guinea pig, with results we assume will be hilarious. This time last week Sean was trying to bond with his troubled teenage son and Michael had to process the news his crazy ex was pregnant after pretending they had a daughter for three years – talk about a gear change for both characters.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.