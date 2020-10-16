Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Coronation Street star predicts unhappy ending for Maria and Gary

Coronation Street star predicts unhappy ending for Maria and Gary

Corrie actress Samia Longchambon says Maria may never find her "Prince Charming".

maria Connor

Bad news for anyone hoping Coronation Street’s Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and Gary Windass (Mikey North) would enjoy a happy-ever-after: there are new hints their relationship is headed for trouble.

Advertisement

Well, hints from Longchambon, anyway. The Corrie actress recently implied that Maria will forever be unlucky in love during an interview on ITV’s Lorraine.

“I don’t think Maria’s ever going to find her Prince Charming and certainly not in Gary,” she said.

At the moment she’s wearing blinkers and trying to see the best in him and she thinks that she’s won the jackpot with him, but I think it’s all gonna come out in the wash as they say.”

Longchambon, who celebrated her 20-year anniversary on the cobbles earlier in 2020, also voiced her thoughts about the soap soon reaching its 60th year on the air.

“That’s just insane, isn’t it?” she reflected. “When I joined I was there for the 40th anniversary special […] 60 years is just mind-blowing.”

To celebrate Coronation Street’s 60th anniversary milestone, ITV is planning a full week of celebrations this December (the actual anniversary being on 9th December). This will see several ongoing storylines reaching their gripping conclusion, including the end of Yasmeen’s trial over the attempted murder of her abusive husband Geoff.

Coronation Street legends William Roache (Ken Barlow) and Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner) are returning to the show for its anniversary specials.

Coronation Street debuted on the channel in 1960, making it the longest-running TV serial drama in the world with over 10,000 episodes

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

maria Connor
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Food hamper from TheFoodMarket.com

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get £30 off a luxury food hamper!

Indulge in a premium cheese, charcuterie and wine bundle – delivered direct to your door

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Chelsea Fox, Zarah

EastEnders casts former Coronation Street star Zaraah Abrahams as Chelsea Fox

I'm A Celebrity 2020 rumours

I’m a Celebrity 2020 cast line-up rumours and confirmed contestants

coronation street todd grimshaw billy mayhew

6 Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Todd wants Billy back and hope fades for Oliver

Joanna Lumley

Coronation Street 60th anniversary plans including special programmes announced by ITV