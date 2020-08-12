Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon thinks Maria should “run a mile” from Gary.

If there is one thing you can say with certainty about Coronation Street favourite Maria Connor (Samia Ghadie), it’s that she does not have the best track record when it comes to choosing men. This time, she thinks she has found a winner in Gary Windass (Mikey North), but that illusion looks set to be shattered.

Viewers know that Gary has been keeping a dark secret from Maria for some time – his killing of Rick Neelan and the subsequent burial of his body in the woods. But with Sarah Barlow (Tina O’Brien) now aware of what Gary has done, and Adam also continuing to look for ways to bring him down, Maria will soon have to face the reality that Gary is not who she thought he was.

At a recent press event with RadioTimes.Com and other press, Ghadie spoke about Maria’s future with Gary and how she would feel should the truth come out.

“I love working with Mikey, but I don’t know if they are a good match,” Ghadie admitted about her characters current on-screen love interest. “In some ways, they are as they’re both single parents and get on well, but there’s a whole other side and people would say ‘run as fast as you can’.”

Ghadie went on to add that Maria would be “furious and devastated to find out she’s about to be married to a murderer, especially after her first husband, Liam, was murdered and she got engaged to his murderer.”

But could Maria stay with Gary, even after learning that he killed a man? “I hope she’d run a mile, but you never know with Maria.” She also revealed what advice she would give Maria if she had the chance: “I’d tell her to stay away from men. Especially those who live on Corrie. Although there aren’t many Maria hasn’t been with.”

Samia has been on the cobbles for two decades now and she also reflected on being a part of the cast for so long, and how lucky she feels to be able to work in the current environment: “I’d never have imagined I would still be here after 20 years and, touch wood, I feel lucky to still be enjoying it and working with so many lovely people. We all feel lucky we can actually work because lots of my friends in different industries aren’t able to- so we are grateful for that.”

