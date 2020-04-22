Accessibility Links

Coronation Street star Shelley King on Yasmeen’s latest horror at Geoff’s hands

It's been a horrible time for Yasmeen in Coronation Street

Poor Yasmeen (Shelley King) has been through literal hell for some time now in Coronation Street on account of to her abusive husband, Geoff.

We’re losing count of how many despicable things he has done to her and just when we think he can’t sink any lower, he always seems to find a way to do just that – just like he does next week.

Yasmeen is stunned when she is told by Dr Gaddas that she has a sexually transmitted infection and she, of course, knows that Geoff’s trips to see escorts will no doubt be where it came from.

Geoff though latches on to something that the doctor said and once again starts trying to manipulate the situation to his advantage.

“The thing is, Dr Gaddas told her that it could lie dormant for some time,”  says Shelley King, who has played Yasmeen on Coronation Street since 2014. “So, when Geoff says that she could have caught it from Sharif, she believes that could be the truth. It is a doubt in her mind that maybe she has been carrying it for years without knowing. Again, Geoff is cleverly playing on that”.

It seems that Geoff’s luck may have run out though as Yasmeen, despite the doubts that he plants in her head, is not as easy to sway this time. She begins planning her escape and hides her bags under the stairs in the hope that her husband won’t find them. Needless to say, this leads to some tense scenes when Geoff returns home and asks for the keys.

Her problems, and his abuse, soon escalate when he takes her out to the Rovers after keeping her locked away and her frail state is something that doesn’t go unnoticed; neither does what she is wearing.

In a cruel move, Geoff forces her to wear something that doesn’t even fit her, shaming her in front of all of her friends.

“She puts on whatever clothes she has, he then pulls out this dress that is obviously not for her,” King explains. “It doesn’t fit, she thinks people are laughing at her, but really they are astonished”. As for why Yasmeen doesn’t use this moment to ask for help, King explained that Yasmeen is “in a state of confusion, hunger and self-doubt” and it has left her thinking that she can’t go to anyone.

coronation street yasmeen geoff

Viewers have been yelling at Yasmeen from their sofas for some time now in the hope she will leave Geoff, but we’re about to see the tables turn in dramatic fashion as he is left for dead by her following a blow to the head.

“She is not thinking coherently,” says King, “she hasn’t eaten properly for two and a half days. What she does is react like a wounded, cornered animal. She just wants it all to stop. She defends herself, she doesn’t attack him, but it is him who ends up bleeding on the kitchen floor”.

Whether Geoff survives and Yasmeen finally gets herself free from his grip remains to be seen…

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

