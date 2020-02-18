Coronation Street’s Ali Neeson actor James Burrows has quit ITV soap

Coronation Street will be without a doctor in the coming weeks as it’s been revealed James Burrows has quit his role as Ali Neeson.

The actor, who played Michelle Connor’s (Kym Marsh) son, first appeared on the cobbles in 2018.

A Coronation Street insider confirmed to RadioTimes.com that James “has filmed his final scenes”, which suggests he will be leaving in the coming weeks.

According to The Sun, Burrows’s exit will come in March, and could be linked to a battle with Gary Windass (Mikey North).

Without a doubt, the pair have their differences and have often come to blows.

Most recently, Ali slept with his ex, Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) in a bid to win her back.

Gary is currently in the dark, but will Ali face the consequences if their sordid secret comes to light?

Aside from the present, Ali has been involved in some of the Cobbles’ biggest stories of the past two years.

He was introduced into the Rosamund Street Medical Centre in 2018 and at the time, Michelle didn’t realise her boy was so close.

Ali thought his mum had moved away from the street so settled into life as the resident doctor.

It wasn’t until pesky Liz McDonald insisted on getting to know more about the “hot doctor” that she stumbled across his big secret.

He eventually tried to get to know Michelle better, but instead had his plans hampered when Ryan arrived as well, bringing a whole load of trouble with him.

Drug lord Ronan Truman accused Ryan of killing his boy, Cormac, and when a revenge storyline started, Ali turned out to be a hero when he murdered Ronan in a high speed chase to save his family.