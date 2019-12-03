When is Coronation Street on over Christmas 2019? Final ITV schedule confirmed

It’s set to be a cracking Christmas on the cobbles of Coronation Street, with bumper extra editions airing as a gift for fans to accommodate the drama set to unfold.

Schedules are now confirmed for the festive fortnight, and with huge twists promised for the beleaguered Platts, killer Gary Windass and the epic exits of Michelle Connor and Robert Preston, you won’t want to miss a minute. And with our handy viewing guide, you won’t have to…

The Coronation Street Christmas and New Year schedule plays out as follows:

Monday 23rd December – 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV (2 eps)

Christmas Eve – 8.30pm, ITV

Christmas Day – 8pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Boxing Day – 8pm, ITV

Friday 27th December – 7.30pm, ITV

Monday 30th December – 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV (2 eps)

New Year’s Eve – 7.30pm, ITV

New Year’s Day – 8pm (60-minute episode), ITV

Friday 3rd January – 7.30pm, 8.30pm, ITV (2 eps)

