Graham Norton is leaving his BBC Radio 2 show after 10 years

Graham Norton will be leaving BBC Radio 2 after a decade, the station has announced today.

The popular presenter has hosted a Saturday morning programme on the station since October 2010, but will present his final show on Saturday 19th December 2020.

Norton said he was sad to be stepping away from the role, but pointed out that he would be sticking with the BBC for his television projects, including his Friday night chat show and yearly Eurovision coverage.

He said, “Obviously I’m sad to be stepping away from my Radio 2 show. I’ll miss being a part of the Wogan House family, as well as the listeners and their lives.”

He added, “I’d like to thank my producer Malcolm Prince and all the teams I’ve worked with for a great decade of radio. Happily with the chat show, Eurovision and Drag Race the BBC continues to be my perfect TV home.”

The station’s Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore, described Norton as a “first-class broadcaster” and said he would be “hugely missed” on Saturday mornings – adding that she was thrilled he would still be BBC fixture on the small screen.

Norton took over as a Saturday morning host from Jonathan Ross and has welcomed a long list of celebrity guests over the years, including Kylie Minogue, JK Rowling, David Tennant and Tina Turner.

The show has also been home to an array of popular regular features, including his Agony Aunt slot Grill Graham and his pick of a cheesy song of the week, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Better.

Helen Thomas, Head of Radio 2 said of his departure, “For the past decade, Graham has made Saturday mornings his own on Radio 2.

“His sparkling interviews, as well as his brilliant shows from the Eurovision host city each May, have kept millions of listeners entertained each week.

“On behalf of the Radio 2 listeners, and everyone in Wogan House, we’d like to thank him and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

New plans for the Saturday morning Radio 2 schedule will be announced by the station in due course.

