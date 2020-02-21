The Missing Cryptoqueen podcast – everything you need to know

In equal parts true-crime podcast and cautionary tale, The Missing Cryptoqueen has gripped listeners since the first episode aired back in September 2019.

The BBC Sounds podcast was downloaded more than 3.5 million times in the space of four months and reached number one in the UK iTunes charts.

And now, Dr Ruja Ignatova’s story is set to be adapted into a drama series by New Regency Television, following a “heated” auction, according to Deadline.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Where can I listen to The Missing Cryptoqueen?

As well as being able to listen to the podcast via BBC Sounds, all eight episodes of The Missing Cryptoqueen are available on all the major podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Spotify and Luminary.

What is The Missing Cryptoqueen about?

The podcast unravels the mysterious disappearance of Dr Ruja Ignatova, who, in 2014, launched cryptocurrency and aspiring BitCoin rival OneCoin.

The charismatic entrepreneur, who host Jamie Bartlett describes as “a cross between Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Steve Jobs” bagged investors from all over the world, securing $4 billion and promising to bring on the financial tech revolution.

Turns out that OneCoin was, in fact, a gargantuan scam backed by an effective marketing scheme. In 2017, just as law enforcement caught wind of the gravity of the situation, Ignatova went underground and hasn’t been seen since. Both her brother and her American corporate lawyer have been found guilty of various counts of fraud and money laundering in that time.

The Missing Cryptoqueen weaves Ignatova’s story with the stories of the ordinary people who invested in OneCoin – and lost everything in the process.

Who hosts The Missing Cryptoqueen?

Tech journalist Jamie Bartlett hosts, travelling all over the world alongside producer Georgia Catt following the trail of the missing Ignatova.