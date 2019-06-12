Radio 2’s Bob Harris to take break due to illness

Radio 2 presenter Bob Harris will be taking a break from broadcasting due to an illness. The Country Show with Bob Harris presenter suffered an aortic dissection while out walking ten days ago.

In a statement, Harris credited his love of walking for saving his life. “For the past few years I have been walking an average of five miles a day,” he said. “I am convinced that the level of fitness I have achieved during that time helped save my life.”

“I was an incredibly scary moment and I am massively indebted to the ambulance crew who attended so promptly, the Intensive Care team and the consultants at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and to my wife Trudie and my wonderful family who have rallied round me with huge love and support.”

Harris is not sure when he will return, but promised to be back on Radio 2 “as soon as possible.”

Lewis Carnie, Head of Radio 2 said: “On behalf of everyone at Radio 2 and our millions of listeners, we wish Bob a very speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back to Wogan House when he’s ready.”

The Country Show with Bob Harris is broadcast each Thursday evening at 9pm on Radio 2. Paul Sexton will present the programme on Thursday 13th and Thursday 20th June, with deputy presenters filling in on further shows.