Miles Jupp quits Radio 4’s The News Quiz

After four years, comedian Miles Jupp is stepping down from presenting Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

Jupp – who chaired 12 series of the flagship comedy programme – says he is leaving the show to focus on other areas of his life and career. His last appearance as host will air on Friday 31st May.

“I have really enjoyed hosting the News Quiz and I count myself as extremely lucky to have had this opportunity,” he said in a statement.

“I would now really like to focus more on acting and writing, and stepping down from this job will give me the flexibility to do this while also spending more time at home with my enormous family.

“I’m very grateful to the production staff, panellists, writers, technicians and newsreaders who all make the show what it is, and also to the listeners who are enthusiastic, loyal and – based on those who I bump into on trains and so forth – Thank you all.”

The comedian took the helm of the panel show in 2015, taking over from Sandi Toksvig.

Hosts of The News Quiz 1977-1979: Barry Norman

1979-1981: Barry Took

1981–1985: Simon Hoggart

1986–1995: Barry Took

1996–2006: Simon Hoggart

2006–2015: Sandi Toksvig

2015-2019: Miles Jupp

Radio 4 are yet to announce who will take over the role, saying a successor will be appointed “in due course”.

The News Quiz is on 6.30pm Fridays on Radio 4