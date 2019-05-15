Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Radio
  4. Miles Jupp quits Radio 4’s The News Quiz

Miles Jupp quits Radio 4’s The News Quiz

The comedian gave his thanks to all the enthusiastic and "extremely polite" listeners

Miles Jupp voices Blackberry in Watership Down

After four years, comedian Miles Jupp is stepping down from presenting Radio 4’s The News Quiz.

Advertisement

Jupp – who chaired 12 series of the flagship comedy programme – says he is leaving the show to focus on other areas of his life and career. His last appearance as host will air on Friday 31st May.

“I have really enjoyed hosting the News Quiz and I count myself as extremely lucky to have had this opportunity,” he said in a statement.

“I would now really like to focus more on acting and writing, and stepping down from this job will give me the flexibility to do this while also spending more time at home with my enormous family.

“I’m very grateful to the production staff, panellists, writers, technicians and newsreaders who all make the show what it is, and also to the listeners who are enthusiastic, loyal and – based on those who I bump into on trains and so forth – Thank you all.”

The comedian took the helm of the panel show in 2015, taking over from Sandi Toksvig.

Hosts of The News Quiz

1977-1979: Barry Norman
1979-1981: Barry Took
1981–1985: Simon Hoggart
1986–1995: Barry Took
1996–2006: Simon Hoggart 
2006–2015: Sandi Toksvig
2015-2019: Miles Jupp

Radio 4 are yet to announce who will take over the role, saying a successor will be appointed “in due course”.

Advertisement

The News Quiz is on 6.30pm Fridays on Radio 4

Tags

All about The News Quiz

Miles Jupp voices Blackberry in Watership Down
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Durrells Miles Jupp plays Basil

Miles Jupp on guest-starring in The Durrells and why the news depresses him

Years and Years twitter reaction

Years and Years viewers are in meltdown after THAT cliffhanger

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019

imagenotavailable1

Miles Jupp begins his reign of The News Quiz – and he’s hoping to tweak the guest list