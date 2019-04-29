Accessibility Links

Amanda Holden to replace Emma Bunton on Heart FM’s breakfast show

The Britain's Got Talent judge joins as co-host alongside Jamie Theakston

Amanda Holden joins Heart FM, Getty

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden will replace former Spice Girl Emma Bunton on Heart FM’s Breakfast Show.

Bunton announced in December that she would be stepping down from the breakfast slot in favour of Heart’s Sunday show ahead of the upcoming Spice Girls tour.

Holden confirmed the news on Twitter, posting an image of herself and her future co-host Jamie Theakston. “Heart Breakfast is going NATIONAL on June 3rd,” Holden wrote.

“I’m thrilled to finally announce I’ll be hosting what will NOW be the UK’s biggest commercial Morning Radio show alongside @JamieTheakston I’m excited to be part of the heart FM team! Look forward to waking you all up @thisisheart.”

Holden’s appointment coincides with Global Media’s decision to cull dozens of local radio programmes across the UK and instead launch nationwide breakfast shows on its stations Capital, Heart and Smooth.

Heart’s current slate of 22 regional breakfast programmes will be slashed to just the one national broadcast later this year, featuring Holden and Theakston.

In a statement released in December 2018, Bunton said of her departure: “I can truthfully say that I’ve laughed my head off every single day.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I say farewell to Heart Breakfast listeners, but I’m hoping some of them will be able to join me for my Sunday show.”

