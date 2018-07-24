Derek Jacobi to return as the Master for more Doctor Who audio series

Veteran actor Derek Jacobi will reprise his role as evil Time Lord the Master in a new series of Doctor Who audio stories.

Jacobi – who played the Master in David Tennant-era episode Utopia – will return for three more series of Doctor Who audio dramas from producers Big Finish.

The first of the upcoming series, The War Master: The Master of Callous promises an adventure set during the mysterious Time War, where the titular villain will control a group of Ood (those tentacle-faced slaves).

“As we travel further with the Master through the Time War, there are epic implications as well as very personal stories,” said Nicholas Briggs, script editor of the series (and voice of the Daleks on the main BBC show).

“There’s a distinctly dark and mystical feel to some of the episodes, but ultimately we discover that the Master laid some truly dastardly plans before it all started, and that his warped ambition knows no bounds,” he continued.

Following this story, due to be released in December 2018, fans will be treated to The War Master: Rage of the Time Lords in 2019. Finally, The War Master: Anti-Genesis – co-written by Briggs – will complete the saga in December 2019.

Jacobi first returned to the role of the Master in a series of audio dramas last year, and it seems his relationship with Doctor Who will continue long into 2019.