Three Lions soars up the music charts after England’s World Cup 2018 knockout win

It's officially coming home: the 1996 Baddiel and Skinner hit has crept back into the Top 40 Singles Chart following England's win over Colombia – and it's still rising...

Frank Skinner, David Baddiel Three Lions

Since England’s triumphant win over Colombia in the World Cup earlier this week, iconic 90s football anthem Three Lions has leapt back into the Top 40.

According to the Official Charts, by Wednesday night the iconic 1996 track was sitting at number 35 in the Official Singles Chart, up from 56 on Monday.

The “football’s coming home” anthem by the Lightning Seeds with Frank Skinner and David Baddiel originally spent two weeks at Number One when it was released for Euro ’96.

Meanwhile Spotify have revealed that after England won the penalty shoot-out against Colombia last Tuesday, streaming of the single reached an all-time high, peaking between 10pm-11pm after the match ended.

The song was streamed over 450,000 times alone on Tuesday.

With hype and momentum building before England meet Sweden on Saturday, 52 years of hurt definitely isn’t stopping anyone dreaming…

