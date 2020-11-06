Accessibility Links

When is The Liberator released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast?

Merlin's Bradley James is the star of this groundbreaking animated series.

Liberator

A new animated series set during World War Two is heading to Netflix, based on the real-life story of US Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit.

The Liberator has had something of a complicated production history having originally been envisaged as an eight-part live-action drama, before instead becoming a four-part animated series.

The series will be the first-ever produced in Trioscope Enhanced Hybrid Animation, a new patent-pending technology combining state-of-the-art CGI with live-action performance, which Netflix says brings “an unprecedented level of emotion and fidelity to the animated drama experience.”

Read on for everything you need to know, including when it’s released and who’s in the voice cast.

When is The Liberator released on Netflix?

All four episodes of the series will be added to the streaming service on Wednesday 11th November 2020.

What is The Liberator about?

The series tells the story of  United States Army officer Felix Sparks, who commanded the 3rd Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, one of the first Allied forces to enter Dachau concentration camp and liberate its prisoners.

It is adapted from the book “The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey” by Alex Kershaw.

According to the official plot synopsis from Netflix, “The World War II drama series The Liberator, tells the riveting true story of the bloodiest and most dramatic march to victory of the Second World War: the battlefield odyssey of maverick U.S. Army officer Felix Sparks and his infantry unit as they fought for over five hundred days to liberate Europe.”

Who is in the cast of The Liberator?

The cast is led by Merlin star Bradley James, who plays Felix Sparks.

He is joined by Martin Sensmeier (Westworld), Jose Miguel Vasquez (The Walking Dead) and Ross Anderson (Des).

The Liberator trailer

You can catch a first look at the series – and the impressive animation style involved – by watching the below trailer.

The Liberator streams on Netflix from Wednesday 11th November 2020.

