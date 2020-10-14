The Haunting of Bly Manor’s hidden ghosts – how to spot 11 background figures
Check out some of the ghosts lurking in the background in the chilling new Netflix series
Ghosts are very much front and centre in Mike Flanagan’s hit new Netflix series The Haunting of Bly Manor, but as with his previous series The Haunting of Hill House, there are some spectres that are less easy to spot.
Scattered throughout the series, viewers have spotted some hidden ghosts lurking in the background – with Gamespot managing to find more than 50 of them – and we’ve put together a list of some of the spookiest moments so you can go back and find them yourselves.
Read on to find out how to spot the background figures – and bear in mind there will be spoilers for The Haunting of Bly Manor.
Episode 1 – next to the staircase
In the first episode, several background ghosts crop up when Dani (played by The Haunting of Bly Manor cast lead Victoria Pedretti) is being shown around the manor by the children – even before she’s started to fear that the property is haunted. For example, in the below image as Flora warns the new governess not to fall at 21:01.
Episode 1 – in the kitchen fireplace
Later in the same episode, as Miles and Flora eat their dinner you can catch a glimpse of the plague doctor’s ghost – whose origins are explored in episode eight – lurking in the fireplace at 36:09.
Episode 2 – in the hallway
You can find a particularly spooky ghost in the background as Dani walks down the dimly lit hall at 6:21 in the second episode.
Episode 3 – hiding in the hall
As Dani walks into the room at 30:43 you can make out a ghostly figure hiding in the darkened area of the hall.
Episode 3 – kitchen archway
The ghosts certainly seem to like hanging around in the kitchen and you can spot one lurking under the archway as Hannah Grose and Owen chat at 37:23 in episode three.
Episode 4 – in the study
There’s that plague doctor ghost again! This time he’s hanging about in the study as Dani walks past on the search for wine at 46:06 in episode four.
Episode 5 – in the church
As the Wingrave’s arrive at 9:31 in episode 5, if you squint you might be able to spot a ghost in the entrance to the church – maybe praying for a more peaceful afterlife!
Episode 5 – behind the kitchen counter
There’s another one in the kitchen – and this one hiding behind the counter at 30:42 is particularly spooky, we have to say.
Episode 6 – reflected in Flora’s mirror
At 14:12, Flora’s mother is trying to reassure her by showing her there’s nothing there – but there’s level of irony, as the reflection in fact shows a ghost right next to her closet.
Episode 6 – on either side of the staircase
At 1:03:09, you can spot not one but two ghosts – one on each side of the staircase – as they watch Dani desperately run into the attic.