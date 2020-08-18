Hasan Minhaj anounces Patriot Act has been cancelled at Netflix
The comedian took to Twitter to reveal the news that there would be no further volumes of his hit Netflix series.
Patriot Act creator Hasan Minhaj has revealed that the highly acclaimed topical Netflix series has come to an end after six series.
The comedian and former Daily Show contributor took to Twitter to announce the news, which comes around two months after the most recent volume came to an end in June.
Minhaj tweeted, “What a run @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game.
“My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”
What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy ???? pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6
— Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020
The series began in 2018 saw Minhaj explore the the modern cultural and political landscape in an informative but humorous way by tackling a different issue each week.
Throughout the show’s run it was met with a positive critical response – winning several accolades including an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards.
The series was also popular with viewers, and news of its cancellation has already prompted thousands of reactions on social media, with fans expressing their disappointment.
In total 40 episodes of the series were released on the streaming platform each lasting under 30 minutes and covering a vast range of topics including Affirmative Action, Mental Health, Black Lives Matter, Donald Trump’s Presidency and the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.”