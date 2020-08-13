Stranger Things comic book spin-off suggests potential season 4 storyline for Steve and Robin

With Stranger Things season four set to return to filming in September, fans are desperate for any clues as to what lies in store for our favourite Hawkins residents next series.

While Netflix has given few hints away, the show’s comic book spin-off may have teased a potential plotline for the upcoming season involving Steve (Joe Keery), Robin (Maya Hawke), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Erica (Priah Ferguson).

In the comic, Erica begins a side business, selling toxic-looking acid from the Russian lab underneath Hawkins’ mall which she managed to smuggle out during season three’s finale. When Dustin finds out what she plans to do, he grabs Steve and Robin with the intention of stopping Erica before it’s too late.

They quickly learn that Erica was selling the mysterious liquid to raise money for a new Dungeons and Dragons set and quash the operation before it gets out of hand. The comic concludes with the foursome playing the fantasy board game together.

While we don’t know whether this comic book storyline has any bearing on the scripts for season four, hopefully it’s hinting at another on-screen reunion for the fan-favourite gang.

Last series, viewers saw Dustin, Steve and new character Robin work together to decipher Russian interference that Dustin was picking up on his walkie talkie. The trio then found a Russian lab underneath the Starcourt Mall and enlisted the help of Erica, Lucas’s sister, to sneak their way in.

The Stranger Things team had filmed two episodes of the highly-anticipated new series before COVID-19 shut down production in March.

Season four’s premiere date, which was set for early 2021 according to star David Harbour, has inevitably been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic, however production is set to restart in September, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

