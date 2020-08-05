Amy Adams to star in Netflix Walmart drama

Amy Adams has been cast in a new Netflix limited series about three employees at US retail giant Walmart.

Kings of America will see the Sharp Objects star reunited with Vice director Adam McKay, with whom she also previously worked with on Talledega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.

The series focuses on the biggest class action lawsuit in US history, which was brought against Walmart by a saleswoman.

Netflix describes the project as a limited series about three women whose lives were intertwined” – a wealthy heiress, a maverick executive and the aforementioned saleswoman.

Adams will play one of the three leads – although it has not yet been disclosed which one – while no further casting announcements have been made at this stage.

The series created by journalist Jess Kimball Leslie, who previously wrote the book I Love My Computer Because My Friends Live In It, will have 13 Reasons Why‘s Diana Son as showrunner.

No further information has been released at this stage – so there isn’t an indication of any planned release date yet, though it’s likely that it could still be a while, especially bearing in mind the continued disruption to TV productions caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The series will mark Adams’ first TV work since her role as Camille Preaker on HBO’s Sharp Objects in 2018, which saw her pick up a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the Emmy Awards.

