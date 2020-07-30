News broke yesterday (29th July) that the US version of Netflix was set to add a slew of iconic Black comedies in a bid to expand its Strong Black Lead strand.

Advertisement

In addition to shows such as Moesha and Girlfriends, the streamer has also picked up popular sitcom Sister, Sister, which originally aired between 1994 and 1999 – and many UK fans have now been asking if there is a way to watch the programme on this side of the Atlantic.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Sister, Sister in the UK.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Is Sister, Sister on Netflix UK?

Not at the moment. It was recently announced that the series would be returning to Netflix in the US from the beginning of September, but there is no word yet on whether the sitcom will also be added to the streaming platform in the UK.

How to watch Sister, Sister in the UK

Sister, Sister isn’t currently available on any UK streaming services but that doesn’t mean there is no way to watch the show for British fans.

You can order the DVD or Blu-Ray boxset at Amazon, with all six series and 119 episodes included in the set.

Meanwhile episodes of the show are frequently shown on the digital channel Trace Vault which is available on Sky Channel 365.

What is Sister, Sister about?

The sitcom aired in the late ’90s and tells the story of two twins, Tia and Tamera who were separated at birth – with each being adopted by a different parent.

The show follows the girls after they meet while teenagers shopping at a mall, with the two families moving in together – although the two girls soon realise that although they look the same they are also very different in lots of ways, and all sorts of shenanigans ensure.

Advertisement

You can order the Sister, Sister boxset from Amazon here. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.