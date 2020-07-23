Will there be a Top Boy season 4? Cast, release date, trailer for Netflix series

Top Boy returned to our screens in 2019 following a six-year break, with Netflix – and executive producer Drake – reviving the show following its previous cancellation.

The new episodes saw Dushane (Ashley Walters) returned from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. Teaming up with his old partner – and sometime rival – Sully (Kane Robinson), who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end, the pair must face young, hungry and ruthless gang leader Jamie (Micheal Ward), the whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

But what’s next following Dushane and Sully’s big comeback? Here’s everything we know so far about Top Boy’s future.

Will there be a Top Boy season 4?

Yes! Netflix confirmed there will be another season of Top Boy in February 2020.

production starts this spring

Dushane, Sully, Jamie and Shelley will return

The news was also confirmed on executive producer Drake’s Instagram. The rapper was instrumental in bringing the show back to life after becoming a fan in 2014.

In 2017, Netflix announced that they would commission two new seasons of Top Boy following Channel 4’s cancellation of the series back in 2013.

Following the first two seasons (now retroactively referred to by the subtitle Summerhouse), series creator Ronan Bennett produced a relaunch of the show picking up after the events of season two and featuring the return of Dushane and company.

Season three was released in September 2019 to critical acclaim.

When is Top Boy season 4 released on Netflix?

Drake confirmed that a fourth season of Top Boy will drop sometime in 2020 – responding to an Instagram post from GRM Daily asking if the show would return this year, Drake replied “Of course”.

Who is in the cast of Top Boy season 4?

Netflix has confirmed Dushane (played by Ashley Walters), Sully (Kane Robinson), newcomer Jamie (Michael Ward) and Shelley (Little Simz) would be back for the series’ fourth run. There’s no word yet on whether there will be any shift in the existing cast’s respective roles as regular or recurring characters.

Top Boy season 4 trailer

There’s no sign of a trailer yet for Top Boy’s fourth season – as a rough estimate of when the first teaser might drop, Netflix released its first teaser for season three in April 2019, some five months before the new episodes dropped, though a full-length trailer (see below) didn’t arrive till August, around a month prior to the launch.

Where is Top Boy filmed?

While set in Hackney, Top Boy is primarily filmed in Kent (Thanet, Ramsgate). Considering info on season four is scarce, we can only assume a return to the well-established locations, as well as some not used for the series before.

Top Boy season 4 spoilers

By the end of the third season, Dushane had proposed a partnership with Jamie, who is now behind bars after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit to protect his family.

Dushane and Sully’s friendship is also fraught due to Sully killing Dris, so the new partnership could create even more tension between the pair.

It was also revealed that addicts Sarah (Isla Jackson-Ritchie) and Lee (Josef Altin) were actually undercover agents who are investigating Dushane, so the current top boy will likely feel the heat in season four.

Top Boy’s creator and writer Ronan Bennett has also revealed that future episodes will continue to explore a more sensitive side to Sully, who was left reeling in season three after watching his friend/surrogate son Jason (Ricky Smarts) die in an arson attack.

“Certainly we’re taking that a step further in the new season!” Bennett said of Sully’s newly-glimpsed vulnerability.

Is Top Boy ending after season 4?

The only information we have is that Top Boy was resurrected by Netflix for two seasons, with the first being released in late 2019 and the second due later this year.

Given that the streaming service hasn’t explicitly said that season four will be the last, that strongly implies that a fifth season will be commissioned. The other thing to consider is that Netflix has always been hesitant to reveal viewing figures for their content, so we’re yet to know how pleased they are with the most recent outing: season three.

