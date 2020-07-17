When is season 3 on The Rain released on Netflix?

Netflix is home to an impressive collection of series from around the world that don’t always get the same love as it’s English language titles – and one of the foreign language shows that has built up a loyal group of fans is The Rain.

The Danish series is set in a post-apocalyptic world, in which most of the planet’s population has been wiped out by a virus carried by raindrops – with a bunch of young survivors faced with finding answers and hopefully a cure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming third run of the Netflix series.

When is The Rain series 3 released on Netflix?

All six episodes of the third run will become available on Netflix from Thursday 6th August 2020 – so there’s not too long to wait for fans of the show!

Who is in the cast of The Rain series 3?

Most of the regular cast members return for the series – so you can expect to see more of Alba August and Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen in the lead roles of Simone and Rasmus, as well as Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Sonny Lindberg, Lukas Løkken, Clara Rosager, Evin Ahmad, Nathalie Madueño and Johannes Kuhnke.

Meanwhile a few new characters are being introduced for the latest run, with Rex Leonard, Cecilia Loffredo, Henrik Birch and Annemette Andersen all joining the cast.

What is going to happen in The Rain series 3?

According to the official synopsis provided by Netflix, the third series will pick up at the exact point where the previous run left off – with Simone and Rasmus split on how best to save humanity in the post-apocalyptic landscape.

The synopsis read: “Rasmus wants to infect everyone with the same beta version of the virus that turned him into a superhuman, while Simone insists that there must be a cure. Will they manage to put their differences aside in order to do the right thing?”

Is The Rain series 3 the final season?

Unfortunately for fans of the show this next batch of episodes will be the last – with The Rain’s official Twitter account announcing that it would be the final season at the time of the renewal in 2019. Let’s hope it goes out with a bang…

Survival Squad: We’ll see you in 2020 for the third and final season. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7U14Yd8GD9 — The Rain (@TheRainNetflix) June 19, 2019

The Rain series 3 trailer

Netflix dropped the first trailer for the series in July 2020 – you can take a look below.