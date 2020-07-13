When is Snowpiercer season 2 released on Netflix? What will happen?

Renewed for a second season before the first had even aired, Snowpiercer is coming to the close of its first season, so it’s time for fans to turn their attention towards the next instalment.

Advertisement

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi series is inspired by Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film of the same name and the French graphic novel, Le Transperceneige, on which that film was based – and its first season expanded the scope of the film by taking us into various sections of the eponymous train.

And with the season ending with a major new development, it’s safe to say that the second run should hold plenty of excitement in store – read on for everything we know so far.

Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Netflix and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When is Snowpiercer season 2 on Netflix?

There’s good news for fans of the series – Snowpiercer is one show that we know definitely hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus, with filming on season two having just finished before the lockdown saw TV and film production around the world shut down.

Series star Annalise Basso told RadioTimes.com, “I’m really excited because we were just finishing season 2 when everything got shut down because of the pandemic.”

That’s not to say there won’t be some delays to the post-production process, of course, but it certainly puts the show in a better position than many other series which have had to put filming on hold pretty much indefinitely.

So when will the new season air? Well, there’s nothing official at this stage, but it seems reasonable to assume that it could arrive at a similar time of year to the first season – in which case a good bet seems that we can expect new episodes in May 2021.

Who will be in the cast of Snowpiercer season 2?

We know for sure that the two main stars of the series, Daveed Diggs (playing Andre Layton) and Jennifer Connolly (Melanie Cavill), will be returning for another outing – and other stars from the first time round including Annalise Basso (Lilah “LJ” Folger Jr.), Alison Wright (Lilah Anderson), Mickey Sumner (Bess Francis Till), Susan Park (Jinju Seong), and Iddo Goldberg (Bennett Knox) are also set to reprise their roles.

Meanwhile Steven Ogg and Rowan Blanchard, both of whom appeared in season one, will see their roles expanded in the second run – with both having been given series regular status.

As for new arrivals, Sakina Jaffrey and Damian Young have joined the second season’s recurring cast as Mrs. and Mr. Headwood, respectively, while Chelsea Harris will play the recurring role of Sykes and Tom Lipinski will play new character Kevin.

There’s also the small matter of Sean Bean (Game of Thrones) joining the cast as Mr. Wilford – and given his rather unfortunate reputation for often suffering an early demise, it’s probably just as well he sat the first run out!

There’s bound to be several more new faces in the second season as well – and so we’ll keep this page updated when we hear confirmation of further casting news.

What will happen in Snowpiercer season 2?

It’s difficult to say exactly at this stage – with plot details kept under wraps – but one thing that we do know is that the season will see the introduction of Mr Wilford, the original leader of the train who it turned out hadn’t actually been on board during the first season, but who also wasn’t dead, as we had been led to believe for much of the series.

It’s also clear that we’ll be sticking on the train for the time being – although Basso has claimed that she hopes one day the series will explore life outside Snowpiercer, telling RadioTimes.com, ““I hope one day we’ll be able to take viewers off of the train.

“And I don’t know if that will happen and what the budget for that would be like, but maybe we could go to Iceland or Greenland or somewhere like that to film the exterior shots, who knows!”

She added that there were many stories yet to be told when it comes to the train’s passengers, saying, “the great thing about Snowpiercer is there are so many stories to tell about the people on the train and about survival”.

When we catch wind of more details regarding which of those stories might be told in season two we’ll add the info to this page – so keep checking back for the latest developments.

Snowpiercer season 2 trailer

There’s no trailer for the series just yet – and if the schedule for season one is anything to go by it could be a rather long wait: the trailer for the first run, which you can watch below, arrived just two weeks before the series premiere.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide