When is Wynonna Earp season 3 on Netflix UK?

While season three of supernatural western horror Wynonna Earp aired in the US and UK over two years ago, Netflix users are patiently waiting for the series to land on the platform after getting through seasons one and two.

Advertisement

The Canadian series, based on Beau Smith’s comic books of the same name, centres around Wynonna Earp (Melanie Scrofano), the descendant of Wyatt Earp, a lawman who lived in 17th century America, as she becomes responsible for defeating resurrected cowboys in her cursed home town.

Netflix has released very little about when (and if) season three will be available to UK viewers, but with season four set for release in the US this month, we’ve collated everything you need to know about watching the third season before the fourth’s release date.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When will Wynonna Earp season 3 arrive on Netflix UK?

Netflix has not announced whether Wynonna Earp’s third season will be arriving on the platform or when that may be.

Season three first aired in the US in July 2018, so we can hope that it will be arriving on Netflix soon.

However, 5Spike – a Channel 5 network – broadcast the series in the UK in 2018, while Netflix users in the US were able to watch season three last June, so it is possible that 5Spike still has the distribution rights to the show in Britain, which may explain why Netflix UK hasn’t been given access to the season yet.

Fingers crossed that Netflix will give us a hint as to when the season will be arriving on the platform. If you simply can’t wait, you can buy season three to watch on Amazon Prime Video for £18.99 or £2.99 per episode.

Is there a trailer?

Syfy released a trailer for Wynonna Earp season three in 2018, so a sneak peak of what’s to come has been around for a while.

What happens in season 3?

The show follows Wynonna Earp, the great-great-granddaughter of legendary marshal Wyatt Earp, from Canadian Rockies town Purgatory who discovers on her 27th birthday that she has the power to return revenants – reincarnated outlaws killed by her lawman ancestor – back to Hell with a inherited Peacemaker revolver.

The third season follows the reluctant warrior hero and her team of outsiders as they take on another hoard of monsters, reincarnated revenants and their biggest fears to take down Bulshar Clootie (Jean Marchand), a resurrected demon who wants to find the entrance to the Garden of Eden.

Wynonna Earp season 3 cast

Syfy

Melanie Scrofano returns as Wynonna Earp for season three, alongside Shamier Anderson (Deputy Marshal Xavier Dolls), Tim Rozon (Doc Holliday), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp) and Katherine Barrell (Officer Nicole Haught).

Michael Eklund also reprises his role of revenant leader Bobo Del Rey as well as Varun Saranga (Jeremy Chetri) and Dani Kind (Mercedes Gardner).

New characters are introduced, including Michelle Gibson Earp – the mother of the Earp sisters played by Megan Follows, Katalin “Contessa”, the wife of Doc Holliday (Chantel Riley) and resurrected demon Bulshar Clootie (Jean Marchand).

Will there be a Wynonna Earp season 4?

Syfy renewed Wynonna Earp for a fourth season back in July 2018 – however due to financial problems at production company IDW Entertainment, filming on the series was delayed to January 2020.

Production was delayed once again in March due to the coronavirus – but, in June, a release date was officially announced for the season in the US – Sunday 26th July.

It is currently unknown whether the series will air in the UK, which channel will broadcast it and when this may be, but we’ll keep you updated when we find out.

Advertisement

Wynonna Earp seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix UK – check out our lists of the best TV shows on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide