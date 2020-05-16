When is The Mandalorian season 2 on Disney+?

It’s safe to say that Disney Plus’s first trip to a galaxy far, far away – The Mandalorian – has been a success, with a strong critical reception and the world’s obsession with Baby Yoda being enough to secure the Star Wars spin-off a second season.

Advertisement

Continuing the adventures of Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his pint-sized chum, the new episodes will also delve deeper into Star Wars mythology with appearances from characters who featured in both the classic movies and the modern animated spin-offs.

Jon Favreau returns as writer, executive producer and showrunner of the spin-off show about the titular bounty hunter, which will be joined on Disney Plus by two prequel series focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Rogue One’s Cassian Andor.

As the appetite for more Star Wars shows no signs of abating and the franchise looks to earn a whole new legion of fans on TV, here’s everything you need to know about The Mandalorian’s second season.

The Mandalorian season 2 trailer

The first trailer for The Mandalorian’s first season (see below) were released at the D23 Expo on 23rd August, 2019, around three months ahead of the show’s November launch on Disney Plus in the US.

Though it seems unlikely that D23 will go ahead in 2020 – at least not in the same format – due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’d be reasonable to expect a first-look at season two footage within a similar timeframe – so from around July 2020.

The Mandalorian season 2 cast

The only name confirmed for season two so far is Pedro Pascal, who of course plays the show’s title character – though it’s probable we’ll see more of The Mandalorian’s season one supporting cast including Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Gina Carano as Cara Dune and Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon.

In March, it was confirmed that Aliens actor Michael Biehn would be joining the cast as a bounty hunter from Mando’s past, with Katee Sackhoff also due to appear as Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, reprising the role from the animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels.

Justified star Timothy Olyphant has also been cast in a top-secret role.

The Mandalorian release date UK

Not only is season two of The Mandalorian in production, but it has already completed shooting.

Jon Favreau confirmed the start of shooting with an Instagram post on 13th November 2019, barely a day after the very first episode premiered.

And in February 2020, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed that the next series would land on the streaming platform in October 2020, roughly a year after the first season.

Favreau had earlier announced an Autumn 2020 release date on Twitter following the release of the first season finale on Disney+ in the United States.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The Mandalorian season 2 filming

It’s understood that the coronavirus lockdown has not affected the release of season TWO, given that production had already wrapped on the series by March.

Furthermore it’s been reported that a third season of The Mandalorian is already in the works at Disney+, with Jon Favreau having started writing the scripts during lockdown and the art department and production design beginning work as well.

How can I watch The Mandalorian season 2 in the UK?

As with season one, The Mandalorian will be available on Disney’s new streaming service Disney Plus.

The service has already launched in the UK, with The Mandalorian season one releasing weekly following an initial two-episode drop on 24th March.

The Mandalorian season 2 episodes

Naturally, given the high-profile nature of the series, little has been revealed about the nature of the plot for season two, but possibilities include more backstory about The Child (Baby Yoda) and a face-off between Mando and legendary Star Wars character Boba Fett, now confirmed to be appearing in season two.

Sam Witwer, who has previously voiced Darth Maul in The Clone Wars, has revealed that he has heard big things about the second season. Speaking in a recent interview with Star Wars Holocron, Witwer said, “There are things that [Dave Filoni] has coming in The Mandalorian Season 2 that are going to blow people’s minds.”

Intriguing…

Ahsoka in The Mandalorian season 2

It’s been reported that season two of The Mandalorian will see Rosario Dawson play Ahsoka Tano, a central character from animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, in her live-action debut, also becoming The Mandalorian’s first Jedi character.

Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2

Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels, will appear in The Mandalorian season two as Boba Fett, his original character’s offspring/clone who was played by Jeremy Bulloch in the original Star Wars movies.

Boba vs. Mando? We can’t wait to find out who’ll shoot first…

Who will direct The Mandalorian season 2?

After mostly writing and producing the previous season, Jon Favreau himself will also be sitting in the director’s chair this time.

“We’re working on season two, writing, prepping with the directors and getting ready to direct myself, actually,” Jon Favreau told Entertainment Weekly in September 2019. “I didn’t get a chance the last time around because I was doing Lion King. So I’ll step in for one of them.”

Check out the directors announced so far below.

Jon Favreau: The Lion King, The Jungle Book, Iron Man

Carl Weathers: Hawaii Five-O, A Burger and a Bullet and The Mandalorian’s Greef Carga actor

Robert Rodriguez: From Dusk Till Dawn, Spy Kids, Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel

Peyton Reed: The Break Up, Yes Man, Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp

However, despite having directed the series finale last time out, acclaimed director Taika Waititi – who also voices droid IG-11 on the show – has confirmed that he will not be returning to helm any season two episodes, instead taking on a new Star Wars movie project.

The full list of directors for season two has not yet been announced, and so it remains to be seen whether any of the other season one directors, including Bryce Dallas Howard, will return.

Will there be spin-offs from The Mandalorian?

It’s very possible.

Bob Iger has said that Disney is considering “the possibility of infusing it with more characters and taking those characters in their own direction in terms of series.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile Disney+ has also launched a companion series, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, which offers fans a behind-the-scenes look at the hit series, with Jon Favreau telling stories about the making of the show.