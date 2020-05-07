Harlan Coben confirms Netflix release date for new series The Woods

Calling: all fans of Safe and The Stranger. Harlan Coben, the writer behind both series, has announced the release date of new Netflix drama The Woods.

Pencil 12th June in your calendars – that’s when the thriller, based on his novel of the same name, will land on the streaming service.

The six-part show will follow the tale of Paul Copeland, a prosecutor who is still grieving the loss of his sister after she became lost in a forest 25 years ago.

However, Paul is given hope after the discovery of a homicide victim, one that reveals evidence linking to his sister’s disappearance.

Thrilled to announce this:

THE WOODS.

Netflix. Worldwide.

June 12.

Put it your watchlist now. pic.twitter.com/rRtiNFH1HK — Harlan Coben (@HarlanCoben) May 6, 2020

As Netflix teases, “As hope rises that his sister could still be alive, dangerous secrets from his family’s past threaten to tear apart everything that Paul has been trying to hold together.”

The series has been adapted as a Netflix Original series in Poland and has been funded by the Polish Film Institute. The series will feature young Polish talent such as Adam Wietrzyński, Jakub Gola, Martyna Byczkowska i Kinga Jasik.

Coben’s last thriller, The Stranger followed Adam Price (The Hobbit’s Richard Armitage), a man whose life comes crashing down around him after a shock revelation. Although the series was met with critical acclaim, Armitage told RadioTimes.com a second season wasn’t in the works.

“It’s not our plan. Our plan is to give you one great, great season,” he said.

The Woods will be available on Netflix from 12th June. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.