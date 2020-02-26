Will there be a second series of I Am Not Okay With This?

Netflix’s habit of producing likeable coming-of-age sci-fi tales has continued with the release of I Am Not Okay With This, a seven part series starring It actors Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff.

With a relatively short run-time and an extremely watchable style, it’s likely that fans will binge the show in next to no time, and so the question of a second season will need to be addressed in short order.

With that in mind, here’s everything we know about another run of the show so far…

Will there be a second season of I Am Not Okay With This?

Nothing has been confirmed yet – and it likely won’t be for around a month or so – but we’d be very surprised if we don’t see a second season.

The manner in which season one ends seems to indicate that Netflix has a lot of confidence in the show, with a second run very clearly being set up – although the streaming platform has cancelled shows that ended on a cliffhanger before.

When is I Am Not Okay with This season 2 on Netflix?

At this juncture it’s purely guesswork – but it seems reasonable to suggest that a second season might follow at the same time in 2021. If we hear anything more official, we’ll let you know straight away!

Which cast members will return for I Am Not Okay with This season 2?

Nothing is official, of course – but we can safely assume that series lead Sophia Willis will return in the role of Sydney, while other members of the main cast, such as Wyatt Oleff (Stanley Barber), Sofia Bryant (Dina), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Maggie) and Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Liam) are also likely to appear again.

One person we can probably rule out seeing more of is Richard Ellis – whose character Brad meets a rather grisly end at the climax of season one.

And we’d also expect to see some new characters in season two as well – with the mysterious man that Sydney meets at the end of the first season likely to take on a substantial role. We’ll let you know when we hear of any casting news.

What will happen in I Am Not Okay with This season 2?

Well, the meeting with the aforementioned figure at the end of the first season was very clearly setting up the events of the next season, and so we can safely assume that Sydney’s encounter with this man will be prominent in season two.

The man seemed to hint that he was in a similar situation to Sydney, so it’s likely that we’ll see him help her further hone her newly developed superpowers – but to what ends he wants her to use them, and to what ends Sydney would like to use them, remains to be seen.

It’s also hinted that we might find out more about Sydney’s relationship with her dead father in a second run, while we can probably expect to see her continuing to navigate her burgeoning sexuality and her fractious relationship with her mother.