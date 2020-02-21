All four series of Torchwood have returned to BBC iPlayer

Doctor Who fans were elated when beloved character Captain Jack Harkness (John Barrowman) made a long-awaited return to the show earlier this series – and now there’s an easy way to see much more of the popular time agent.

Advertisement

That’s because spin-off series Torchwood, which featured Harkness as the main character, has landed in its entirety on BBC iPlayer.

The Bafta award-winning series, which starred Eve Myles, Burn Gorman, Naoko Mori and Gareth David-Lloyd alongside Barrowman, ran for four seasons from 2006 to 2011, first on BBC Three before moving to BBC Two and then BBC One.

Created by the then Doctor Who showrunner, Russell T Davies, the series followed the exploits of a group of investigators based in Cardiff, tasked with protecting Earth from a series of alien threats.

Meanwhile, another former Doctor Who star, Jenna Coleman, plays the lead in a further show making a return to iPlayer: 2018 child abduction thriller The Cry.

In the drama series, Coleman stars as a new mother who travels to Australia with her husband before things go horribly awry.

Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said he was “delighted” that the “thrilling” shows would be making their way back to iPlayer, “giving us all another chance to enjoy them in full.”

Advertisement

He added, “The Torchwood team get into all manner of terrifying adventures as they protect the earth against extra-terrestrial threats whilst The Cry follows a young couple travelling from Scotland to Australia who experience a sequence of unforeseen events, always requiring us to expect the unexpected.”