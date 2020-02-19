First look at upcoming Netflix movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth fans have been offered their first glimpse at the Marvel star’s upcoming Netflix film Extraction.

First-look images shared by USA Today show Hemsworth in the role of Tyler Rake, a black-market mercenary who is tasked with saving the kidnapped son of an international criminal.

The film is directed by former stunt co-ordinator Sam Hargrave in his directorial debut, and also stars Stranger Things star David Harbour – while the script was written by Joe Russo (co-director of Avengers: Endgame).

Speaking about Hemsworth’s appearance in the trailer, Hargrave told USA Today, “We tried to make him dirty and bloody and [added] stubble and a beard and just beat him up.

“But it seemed like the more dirt and blood we put on him, the more handsome he was. So we failed there.”

He added, “You’ve got a guy who has a dark past and has done some very violent things as a way to make a living.

“The interesting thing about the character isn’t his physical bravery but his emotional cowardice.”

Meanwhile Hemsworth said of his character, “He’s come to terms with the fact that his number could be up any second. The innocence and purity from this young kid reminds him that there’s still more to do on Earth before he departs.”

He continued, “It awakened the young teenager in me again. Not to say I’m pushing my limits or I’m over the hill in any way, but you notice through the years things like, ‘Ooooh, there’s a little hitch in my knee that wasn’t there before.’

“Or a tweak in my shoulder I didn’t notice. But I felt like it reenergised me. It was a kick in the [butt] to say, ‘Come on, there’s still plenty more in the tank.'”

Extraction is set to land on Netflix on 24th April 2020.