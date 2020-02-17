Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. On Demand
  4. Trailer and release date revealed for Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This

Trailer and release date revealed for Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This

Stranger Things meets The End of the F***ing World in the first trailer

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS

Netflix have revealed the first look at their much-anticipated fantasy drama I Am Not Okay With This, which comes courtesy of the creative team behind Channel 4’s The End of the F***ing World.

Advertisement

Sophia Lillis (Stephen King’s IT) stars as Syd, a teenage girl battling all the usual struggles of growing up while also mourning the loss of her late father – and then, things get even more complicated.

As shown in the debut trailer below, she discovers she has super powers which seem to include telekinetic abilities, but she doesn’t have a clue what could have caused them to develop.

Check out the charming first look below:

I Am Not Okay With This reunites Lillis with her IT co-star Wyatt Oleff, who played the ill-fated Stanley Uris in both of the Stephen King movies. Here, he plays another character named Stanley, a friend and confidante of Syd.

The series also sees author Charles Forsman and director Jonathan Entwistle teaming up again, having previously worked together on fellow offbeat coming-of-age story, The End of the F***ing World.

Advertisement

I Am Not Okay With This will consist of seven episodes in total, clocking in at 30 minutes each, with a release date now set for 26th February 2020.

Tags

All about I Am Not Okay With This

I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Mark Hamill Star Wars (Getty, EH)

Netflix’s Masters of the Universe has a star-studded cast

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 11: Actor Ewan McGregor arrives at FX's

Ewan McGregor set to join the cast of Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Screen Shot 2019-01-11 at 11.47.19

When is Disney+ launching in the UK? How much does it cost? How do I sign up?

David Tennant in Doctor Who (BBC)

David Tennant dug out his iconic Doctor Who costume and sonic screwdriver for a Muppets live show