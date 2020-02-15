When is Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 released on Netflix?

Based on the comics of the same name and set in the same universe as fellow teen drama Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is quite the spellbinding watch.

Starring Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the titular witch, the dark reboot of the chirpy ’90s sitcom is currently in its third season (or Part 3, as it’s officially referred to on Netflix). But will the witches of Greendale be back to, quite literally, raise Hell for a fourth time?

Here’s everything we know so far…

Will there be a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

No need to pray to the Dark Lord, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 has already been confirmed. Netflix ordered 16 episodes back in December 2018. These are split into Parts 3 and 4, with Part 3 landing on Netflix in January 2020.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been renewed for 16 more episodes! Production begins next year and the next batch will air in two parts: Parts 3 & 4. pic.twitter.com/OvwMftgMN0 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 18, 2018

When will Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4 be released on Netflix?

There is no official release date for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 just yet. Part 3 hit Netflix on 24th January 2020, so it might be a little while yet before the fourth instalment is released on the streamer.

If the release pattern is anything like with the first two batches (Part 1 was released in October 2018, with Part 2 following in April 2019) we can expect Part 4 to land towards the end of 2020. Production for Part 4 is currently underway, with filming expected to wrap up in February 2020.

What will it be about?

Part 3 saw Sabrina head to the depths of Hell to rescue her boyfriend, whose body was holding back the Dark Lord, aka Sabrina’s creepy real father. The series expanded on the show’s mythology, introducing viewers to a whole new (under)world.

Sabrina being Sabrina, she couldn’t just let the injustices happening in Hell go unchallenged, vowing to bring new management to Satan’s realm. The show took a leaf out of the Avengers: Endgame playbook and messed around with the past different timelines, resulting in two co-existing Sabrinas in the present day – one that rules Hell, and one that returns to Greendale.

It’s unclear what will be the focus of Part 4 just yet, but showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap that Part 4 would likely be “following both Sabrinas simultaneously going forward.”

“We are still shooting and we’re kind of down to our last few episodes of Part 4, which has been really, really fun,” he said. “Each part has its own kind of identity, and Part 4 is different from Part 3, where a lot of it was set in Hell, we still have that. But each episode of Part 4 is like its own mini horror movie, which is exciting.”

Who’s in the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina season 4?

Rounding out the Spellman clan led by Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina are Miranda Otto (Lord of the Rings) as Aunt Zelda, Lucy Davis (The Office) as Aunt Hilda and Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose.

Sabrina’s mortal friends are played by Ross Lynch (Harvey Kinkle), Jaz Sinclair (Rosalind Walker) and Lachlan Watson (Theo Putnam). Watson and Gavin Leatherwood, who plays Sabrina’s warlock boyfriend Nick Scratch, were upped to series regulars for Part 3, and they’re expected to play major roles in Part 4.

Also likely to return are Michelle Gomez (Mary Wardwell/Lilith/Madam Satan), Tati Gabrielle (Prudence Blackwood) and Richard Coyle (Father Blackwood).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, but you can rewatch the music video and trailer for Part 3 in the meantime…