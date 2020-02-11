When is The Sinner season 3 coming to Netflix UK?

The Sinner season three is underway in the US, but when will new episodes of the crime series starring Bill Pullman be available to UK viewers?

Here’s everything we know so far about the third season – featuring new guest lead Matt Bomer – and a potential UK air-date.

When is The Sinner season 3 coming to Netflix?

The third season of The Sinner premiered on 6th February, 2020 on USA Network in the States and will air in eight weekly parts.

There’s no official word yet from Netflix as to when the new season will be available in the UK. However, the first two seasons landed in November (2017 and 2018) following an August premiere, so it’s feasible that the third run could also launch on Netflix UK around three months after US transmission… all of which means we’re looking at a likely release date of May 2020.

Who is in the cast of The Sinner season 3?

Bill Pullman reprises his role from the first two seasons as police detective Harry Ambrose, with Matt Bomer (Doom Patrol, American Horror Story) joining the show as Jamie Burns, an expectant father who seeks Harry’s help after an accident.

Also among the cast are Chris Messina (The Mindy Project) as Jamie’s college friend Nick Haas, Jessica Hecht (Breaking Bad, Friends) as Sonya Barzel, an artist who owns the property where the accident occurred, Parisa Fitz-Henley as Jamie’s pregnant wife Leela Burns, and Eddie Martinez as detective Vic Soto.

The Sinner season 3 review: Do critics like it?

Yes, so far the third season of The Sinner is pulling in strong reviews.

The New York Post called it an “engaging mystery”, praising the performances of Pullman and Bomer and noting that “much of the success of this season’s story has to do with some smart casting.”

IndieWire also had kind words for Bomer and the show’s haunting score by composter Ronit Kirchman., saying, “Her strings waver between dissonant and mournful, drenched in an electronic haze that can be dreamy or dread-inducing. It makes for a fascinating psychological ballet all its own.

“Combined with the ongoing inner turmoil on display in the faces of the characters at the show’s center, the score continues to be a fundamental part of what makes the overall push-and-pull of The Sinner a compelling balancing act.”

“For drama fans (and crime drama fans in particular), The Sinner remains a very underrated anthology that always delivers a solid case with a great cast around it,” said Paste Magazine. “It’s a good binge watch, but a worthy weekly exploration as well.”

Is there a trailer for The Sinner season 3?

Yes, you can watch a haunting teaser below.

What happened in The Sinner season 1 and season 2?

Each season of The Sinner has a different guest lead, whose life becomes inexorably linked with that of Pullman’s Harry Ambrose.

In the first season, Ambrose delves into the past of a troubled woman (Jessica Biel) to determine why she stabbed a man to death and has no memory of committing the crime.

In the second season, Ambrose returned to his hometown to investigate the murder of a couple by their 11-year-old son. Through the course of his investigation, he also meets Vera (Carrie Coon), who might hold the answers he’s looking for.

The first two seasons of The Sinner are streaming now on Netflix UK.