When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 on Netflix UK?

Gentlemen, start your engines. Again. RuPaul’s Drag Race US is soon pulling into the schedules for a sickening 12th season.

Thirteen new queens will take to the her-storical runway, hoping to stun head judge RuPaul Charles with their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent (we’ll let you work out that acronym by yourself).

But when will the shady shenanigans sashay onto screens? And which new queens will death-drop into the contest? Here’s the T…

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 on TV?

Season 12 will premiere on Friday, 28th February 2020 in the US on VH1, instalments airing weekly.

As confirmed by RadioTimes.com, new episodes will be available to UK viewers on Netflix the day after the US.

Who are the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

The following 13 queens will fight to become America’s next drag superstar…

Aiden Zhane (age 29)

Brita Filter (34)

Crystal Methyd (28)

Dahlia Sin (28)

Gigi Goode (21)

Heidi N Closet (24)

Jackie Cox (34)

Jaida Essence Hall (32)

Jan (26)

Nicky Doll (28)

Rock M. Sakura (28)

Sherry Pie (27)

Widow Von’Du (30)

All the new competitors were Ru-vealed in a special sneak-peak video hosted by reigning champ Yvie Oddly.

Who are the judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

Once again, RuPaul Charles and right-hand-side woman Michelle Visage will return to critique the contestants.

Fan favourites Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley will also return to the panel on a rotating basis.

Who are the guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

Although all guest panellists are yet to be announced, rapper Nicki Minaj confirmed on social media she’ll appear on the show.

A dream of mine for so long ???????? @rupaulsdragrace season 12 starts Friday 2/28 at 8pm on @VH1! ✨ #dragrace pic.twitter.com/KRLRscTG6J — YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) January 30, 2020

Who won season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

All hail Yvie Oddly, the current reigning superstar of Drag Race. Now 26, the queen (real name Jovan Bridges) won Drag Race’s eleventh season with her “authentic drag” and, um, unique laugh.

She fought off fierce competition from A’Keria Davenport, (Dr) Silky Nutmeg Ganache and runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes in the grand finale.