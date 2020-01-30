Meet the cast of Netflix thriller The Stranger

Harlan Coben’s 2015 thriller novel The Stranger was a huge phenomenon, with readers around the world taken in by its twists, turns and bizarre happenings – so its no real surprise that it’s now been given the Netflix miniseries treatment.

For this adaptation the action has been transferred from the US to the UK, with filming having taken place in Manchester and an entirely British and Irish cast list.

Here’s the full run down of the cast, including where else you might have seen some of the show’s stars…

Richard Armitage plays Adam Price

Who is Adam Price? Adam is a father of two and seems to be happily married – until he is approached by the Stranger, who unloads a horrifying revelation on him.

What else has Richard Armitage been in? Armitage’s most famous role is arguably his turn as Thorin Oakenshield in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, while he has also had parts on a range of popular TV shows, including Spooks, Hannibal and The vicar of Dibley.

Siobhan Finneran plays DS Johanna Griffin

Who is Johanna Griffin? A police officer approaching her retirement, Johanna has just ended her long-term marriage and is drawn into a case concerning a severed alpaca head.

What else has Siobhan Finneran been in? Finnernan has been frequently appearing on TV screens since the late 1980s, with highlights including substantial roles in Benidorm, Downton Abbey and Happy Valley. She was nominated for a British Independent Film Award for her role in 2013 film The Selfish Giant.

Hannah John-Kamen plays The Stranger

Who is The Stranger? Well, that’s the mystery at the heart of the series. The Stranger seems to know an awful lot about everyone – often popping up to tell uncomfortable truths.

What else has Hannah John-Kamen been in? John-Kamen has recently appeared in a couple of blockbuster films – playing Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp and F’Nale Zandor in Ready Player One. She also appeared as Ornella in two episodes of Game of Thrones, and has had roles in Black Mirror, Happy Valley and Death in Paradise.

Jennifer Saunders plays Heidi

Who is Heidi? A close friend of Johanna, Heidi owns a small cafe and soon finds herself a victim of the Stranger – who is attempting to blackmail her.

What else has Jennifer Saunders been in? A veritable legend of British comedy, Saunders is best known for her collaborative work with Dawn French and her role as Edina Monsoon on Absolutely Fabulous – a show which she also created. Other roles include voicing the Fairy Godmother in Shrek 2, a guest star appearance in Friends, and a role in Kenneth Branagh’s upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death on the Nile.

Shaun Dooley plays Tripp

Who is Tripp? Tripp is the loving next door neighbour of the Price’s and the father of Mike.

What else has Shaun Dooley been in? Dooley has appeared in both EastEnders and Coronation Street as well as making guest appearances in a number British television favourites, including Doctor Who, Broadchurch and Misfits. He recently appeared in an episode of Netflix fantasy saga The Witcher.

Paul Kaye plays John Katz

Who is John Katz? Katz is a high ranking police officer who is shown to have a violent streak.

What else has Paul Kaye been in? A comedian and actor, Kaye made his name playing the fictional journalist Dennis Pennis – under whose name he would conduct joke interviews with unsuspecting celebrities. More recently, he has racked up a wealth of television credits, including roles on Good Omens, Doctor Who and Game of Thrones (in which he played Thoros of Myr. He was part of the main cast for recent comedies After Life and Year of the Rabbit.

Dervla Kirwan plays Corrine Price

Who is Corrine Price? Corrine is Adam’s long-term wife – who, if the Stranger’s information is accurate, faked a pregnancy to stop Adam from leaving her.

What else has Dervla Kirwan been in? Irish actress Kirwan made her name of ’90s drama Ballykissangel and has appeared in many staples of British TV, including Doctor Who, Silent Witness and Law and Order UK.

Kadiff Kirwan plays DC Wesley Ross

Who is Wesley Ross? Wesley is Johanna’s younger police partner and is actively involved in the investigation into the severed alpaca head.

What else has Kadiff Kirwan been in? Kirwan was seen in an episode of last year’s BBC One thriller The Capture as well as making appearance in Fleabag series two. He’s also had small roles in films including Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Mary Queen of Scots.

Anthony Head plays Ed Price

Who is Ed Price? Ed is a Adam’s father and a succesfull businessman and land owner – he is remarried and is not particularly close with his son.

What else has Anthony Head been in? Head is something of a cult hero on TV – having appeared on hugely popular shows such as Buffy The Vampire Slayer (where he played Rupert Giles), Little Britain (where he played the Prime Minister) and Merlin (where he played Uther Pendragon). Recent appearances include roles on TV dramas The Split, Vanity Fair and Jack Ryan.

Stephen Rea plays Martine Killane

Who is Martin Killane? Martin is a former police officer and client of Adam’s – who is refusing to move out of his long-term house despite imminent plans for its demolition.

What else has Stephen Rea been in? Rea’s CV includes appearances in films such as V for Vendetta, Michael Collins and Interview with the Vampire as well as a long and varied TV career including playingInspector Bucket on Dickensian and recurring roles in Utopia and War & Peace.

Jacob Dudman plays Thomas Price

Who is Thomas Price? Thomas is Adam’s oldest son and at the start of the series is present at the bonfire rave where things go badly wrong.

What else has Jacob Dudman been in? This is Dudman’s biggest role to date, while he has also had recurring roles in TV shows Medici and The A List.

Brandon Fellows plays Mike Tripp

Who is Mike Tripp? Mike is Tripp’s son and a friend of Thomas, who somehow ends up with the decapitated head of an alpaca in his possession after the bonfire rave.

What else has Brandon Fellows been in? Fellows has previously appeared in episodes of Doctors and Upstart Crow and had a recurring role in TV comedy Raised by Wolves.

Kai Alexander plays Dante Gunnarsson

Who is Dante Gunnarsson? Dante is a pupil at Thomas’ school who is found unconscious in the woods close to the location of the bonfire rave.

What else has Kai Alexander been in? Alexander is most famous for appearing as Jeffrey in four episodes of hit sitcom Catastrophe.

Ella-Rae Smith plays Daisy Hoy

Who is Daisy Hoy? Daisy is the current girlfriend of Thomas and was also present at the bonfire rave.

What else has Ella-Rae Smith been in? Smith most recently had small roles on The Witcher and in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, and has had regular roles on dramas Clique and Into the Badlands.