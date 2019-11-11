BBC iPlayer to launch on Sky as broadcasters agree partnership

Two of the country’s biggest broadcasters have formed a new partnership, with BBC iPlayer set to launch on Sky.

Advertisement

The agreement will see the immensely popular catch-up service made available as an app on Sky Q, which will also host the BBC’s red-button service. It comes months after Netflix was added as an app on the service.

However the version of iPlayer that appears on Sky Q does have a few differences from the one users will be familiar with – as it will be surrounded by Sky branding and will also offer a reduced selection of BBC content.

iPlayer is in the process of undergoing a number of changes, with future shows set to stay on the service for a full year as opposed to the previous period of 30 days, while the platform will also be getting a design refresh.

Other aspects of the partnership with Sky will see BBC children’s shows – from both CBBC and CBeebies – become available on Sky Q, while there is the possibility of BBC Sounds being added to the service as well.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s CEO iforthe UK and Ireland, said: “We are pleased to be working with the BBC on such a broad-ranging partnership — it is a great example of how UK broadcasters can work together for the benefit of viewers and the industry.”

Advertisement

BBC group managing director Bob Shennan added: “This agreement shows how the BBC and Sky can work together to give audiences the very best experience and support a strong UK media industry, and we look forward to continuing this relationship.”