BBC iPlayer to launch on Sky as broadcasters agree partnership
The agreement will see the immensely popular catch-up service made available as an app on Sky Q, which will also host the BBC’s red-button service
Two of the country’s biggest broadcasters have formed a new partnership, with BBC iPlayer set to launch on Sky.
The agreement will see the immensely popular catch-up service made available as an app on Sky Q, which will also host the BBC’s red-button service. It comes months after Netflix was added as an app on the service.
However the version of iPlayer that appears on Sky Q does have a few differences from the one users will be familiar with – as it will be surrounded by Sky branding and will also offer a reduced selection of BBC content.
iPlayer is in the process of undergoing a number of changes, with future shows set to stay on the service for a full year as opposed to the previous period of 30 days, while the platform will also be getting a design refresh.
Other aspects of the partnership with Sky will see BBC children’s shows – from both CBBC and CBeebies – become available on Sky Q, while there is the possibility of BBC Sounds being added to the service as well.
Stephen van Rooyen, Sky’s CEO iforthe UK and Ireland, said: “We are pleased to be working with the BBC on such a broad-ranging partnership — it is a great example of how UK broadcasters can work together for the benefit of viewers and the industry.”
BBC group managing director Bob Shennan added: “This agreement shows how the BBC and Sky can work together to give audiences the very best experience and support a strong UK media industry, and we look forward to continuing this relationship.”